Semi Trucks Carrying Cathodes/Anodes Drive Directly Into Tesla Giga Texas

Tesla’s Giga Texas continues to grow and flourish, and yesterday, Jeff Roberts, one of the drone pilots who is part of the “Quad Squad” tracking progress at Giga Texas, was able to film large semi trucks delivering cathodes directly into the factory. They didn’t stop and unload like you would expect but drove right inside. This reflects how huge this factory is — and it’s not even finished yet.

In the video, Jeff noted that this was the arrival of the Cathode Line 1 and Anode Line 1 production equipment and that the Anode Line 1 truck drove deep inside of the battery cell production area. It’s possible that the 4680 batteries could be ready to go into production vehicles soon.

At around 8 minutes into the video, Jeff said that he noticed the two truckloads of crates going into the storage area. He pointed out that this is where things are brought and dropped off until they are ready to use them.

“Things can stay here for days, weeks, months. But as I was wrapping up my entire flight, I see this truck moving out and I’m thinking, ‘Alright, let’s chase this down.’ So I got back up in the air with the Mini2 to see what this was, because at that time I still hadn’t been able to zoom in. I didn’t look at the photos and zoom in to see what these crates said.

“As it turns out, it’s Cathode Line 1 and Anode Line 1. So, you know what that means — 4680s. Assembly lines are getting set up at Giga Texas and that starts today.”

You can clearly see that Tesla has built out an indoor delivery area for the semi trucks to drive up into, unload, and then leave. Jeff noted that the deliveries mean that Tesla is on track for battery production.

Jeff pointed out that the area the trucks drove into was the battery assembly area.

“They have a thinner bar between the first and second level, which is all open here so that so that trucks and their smokestacks can get through.”

Giga Texas 4680 Cell Line taking shape as first Anode and Cathode line 1 trucks arrive, enter direct into Gigafactory@Tesla @elonmusk @omead Video Taken: November 2, 2021 at 10:19 am by @peterdog15 (day 468)https://t.co/wrHOdKKSOJ pic.twitter.com/RHFykzFO59 — Gail Alfar (Austin) (@GailAlfarATX) November 3, 2021

