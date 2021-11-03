“Environmental” Groups Delaying Tesla Giga Berlin Are Blocking Environmental Progress

Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to an article by Tesmanian that reported on the “re-discussion” of the objections to Tesla Giga Berlin gigafactory. In a nutshell, these groups, which call themselves “ecological” — thereby alluding to the fact that they supposedly care about the planet — are delaying the progress of factory that will produce millions of electric cars, protecting the planet in the process.

What they are doing is just not right — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

EVs are much healthier for our lungs, for biodiversity, and for a stable climate than fossil fuel vehicles. The good news is that there doesn’t appear to be any specific objection that will block Tesla from eventually being granted final approval for its new factory.

I think it’s just nuts how some environmental groups are focusing on Tesla in this way, a company which makes clean energy products. That said, some have postulated that there are ulterior motives at play. One of the organizations, Naturschutzbund (Nabu), has some interesting donors and projects. Nabu stated that since 2019, Volkswagen Leasing has been working with them and with the “Blue Fleet,” which is an electric car leasing program. Considering that Tesla is moving into its territory and despite Volkswagen’s admiration of its competitor, it seems that Nabu isn’t too keen on the competition.

Tesla sells more electric vehicles than any other company in the world. I would think an environmental group would support a company making clean energy projects and not use its political power to stall progress.

These objections have nothing to do with the environment. This is political. Possible Shills for Mercedes, VW and BMW and big oil. Each day gigaberlin remains closed is tens of millions in OEM losses being deferred. — Daniel (@crusaderx2) November 2, 2021

It seems any genuine concerns should be resolved by now. At this point, it’s hard to assume good intent.

