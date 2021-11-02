Uber London Adds Tesla Vehicles For Drivers Wanting To Buy Or Lease EVs

Starting on November 3, Tesla vehicles will be available for Uber drivers in London wanting to buy or lease a clean energy vehicle, Reuters reports. This is part of a plan to encourage Uber’s customers to use EVs. The article noted that over 135 million pounds had been collected for drivers to use toward environmentally-friendly models since it introduced a clean air fee. The fee is 3 pence (4 cents) for every mile in a passenger trip in London.

Uber will add Tesla vehicles to the list of discounted EVs that include brands such as Nissan (LEAF) and Kia (Niro EV). This news follows earlier news in the US of Uber’s partnership with Hertz with the goal to offer 50,000 Tesla vehicles as a rental option for drivers by 2023. The article also noted that over 4,000 Uber drivers have switched to EVs in London, resulting in Uber offering more fully electric cars there than in any other major global city.

Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager of Northern & Eastern Europe for Uber, said, “There is still a lot of work to do to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport, but the progress we are seeing in London is significant and as a city we are leading the way globally.”

Change is coming — positive change, that is.

Advertisement