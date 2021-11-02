Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Uber London Adds Tesla Vehicles For Drivers Wanting To Buy Or Lease EVs

Published

Starting on November 3, Tesla vehicles will be available for Uber drivers in London wanting to buy or lease a clean energy vehicle, Reuters reports. This is part of a plan to encourage Uber’s customers to use EVs. The article noted that over 135 million pounds had been collected for drivers to use toward environmentally-friendly models since it introduced a clean air fee. The fee is 3 pence (4 cents) for every mile in a passenger trip in London.

Uber will add Tesla vehicles to the list of discounted EVs that include brands such as Nissan (LEAF) and Kia (Niro EV). This news follows earlier news in the US of Uber’s partnership with Hertz with the goal to offer 50,000 Tesla vehicles as a rental option for drivers by 2023. The article also noted that over 4,000 Uber drivers have switched to EVs in London, resulting in Uber offering more fully electric cars there than in any other major global city.

Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager of Northern & Eastern Europe for Uber, said, “There is still a lot of work to do to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport, but the progress we are seeing in London is significant and as a city we are leading the way globally.”

Change is coming — positive change, that is.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla Model Y China Tesla Model Y China

Cars

Tesla Offers Loans In China For EV Buyers To Make EVs More Affordable

Tesla is now offering vehicle financing services to its customers in China, reports the South China Morning Post. The goal is to make its...

3 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model 3 SR Gets Range Boost, + Tesla Offers Wall Charger With J1772 Connector

Lots of small news tidbits from the world of Tesla.

6 hours ago

Cars

Norway Remains Near 90% Plugin EV Share, Even With Tesla Off Duty In October

Norway, the world’s leading country in electric vehicle adoption, saw plugin EV market share in October at an impressive 89.3%, up from 79.1% a...

15 hours ago

Cars

Unplugged Performance Opens Hawthorne Tech Center

Unplugged Performance opens a new facility built to build complete high-performance and race-prepped Teslas.

16 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.