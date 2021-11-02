U.S. DOE Announces $199 Million To Reduce Emissions From Cars & Trucks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris joined U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in New York yesterday to announce the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $199 million to fund 25 projects aimed at putting cleaner cars and trucks on America’s roads, including long-haul trucks powered by batteries and fuel cells, and at improving the nation’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. While in New York, they will discuss the enormous benefits of electrification and alternative-fuel technologies, through programs like SuperTruck, to combat the climate crisis and create good-paying jobs across the country.

Transportation emits more carbon pollution than any other sector of the U.S. economy, making up approximately 29% of emissions. The announcements align with DOE’s commitment to reaching President Biden’s goals of having zero-emission vehicles make up half of all vehicles sold in America by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

“As America’s solutions department, DOE is working with manufacturers and industry partners to reimagine vehicle transportation across the country to achieve our climate goals—from lowering carbon emissions to increasing efficiency and affordability,” said Secretary Granholm. “This investment and the innovations that come from it will help shape our clean energy future and strengthen domestic manufacturing that support good-paying careers for hardworking Americans.”

SuperTruck 3 Funding Opportunity Selections

DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy initially launched the SuperTruck Initiative in 2009 to improve heavy-duty truck freight efficiency by 50%. The second iteration, SuperTruck 2, sought to double fuel efficiency for 18-wheeler trucks. Now, selectees for SuperTruck 3 will work to improve medium- and heavy-duty truck efficiencies and reduce emissions of freight transportation.

SuperTruck 3 will fund five heavy vehicles manufacturers with a combined $127 million to pioneer electrified medium- and heavy-duty trucks and freight system concepts to achieve higher efficiency and zero emissions. Projects will be funded over five years, subject to appropriations, and recipients will match federal funding, dollar-for-dollar:

PACCAR Inc (Bellevue, WA) will develop eighteen Class-8 battery electric and fuel cell vehicles with advanced batteries and a megawatt charging station will also be developed and demonstrated. (Award amount: $32,971,041)

Volvo Group North America, LLC (Greensboro, NC) will develop a 400-mile-range Class-8 battery electric tractor-trailer with advanced aerodynamics, electric braking, EV optimized tires, automation and route planning. A megawatt charging station will be developed and demonstrated. (Award amount: $18,070,333)

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC (Portland, OR) will develop and demonstrate two 2 Class-8 fuel cell trucks with 600-mile range, 25,000-hour durability, equivalent payload capacity and range to diesel. (Award amount: $25,791,669)

Ford Motor Company (Dearborn, MI) will develop and demonstrate five hydrogen fuel cell electric Class-6 Super Duty trucks targeting cost, payload, towing, and refueling times that are equivalent to conventional gasoline trucks. (Award amount: $24,952,314)

General Motors, LLC (Pontiac, MI) will develop and demonstrate four hydrogen fuel cell and four battery electric Class 4-6 trucks. The project will also focus on development of clean hydrogen via electrolysis and clean power for fast charging. (Award amount: $26,061,726)

“Any comprehensive effort to tackle the climate crisis must include strategies to reduce pollution from the transportation sector,” said U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer (OR-3). “Daimler Trucks North America in Portland has made amazing contributions to the development of medium- and heavy-duty truck electrification technology to move us closer to that goal. I’m grateful to have been able to help secure funding for the SuperTruck program, and will continue to do all that I can to support Daimler’s decarbonization efforts in my community and across the country.”

“If we are serious about combating climate change, keeping good-paying jobs here at home, and boosting the American supply chain, we need strong federal policies and strategic investments in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure,” said U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-12). “I’m grateful for the Biden-Harris Administration’s leadership on this front and applaud their latest commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in long-haul trucks and building out an EV charging infrastructure. Congratulations to Ford, and I look forward to seeing their development of hydrogen fuel cell electric Class-6 Super Duty trucks.”

Low Greenhouse Gas Funding Opportunity Selections

Separately, the DOE also released the Low Greenhouse Gas (GHG) funding opportunity that will invest $71 million in 20 research, development, and demonstration projects with industry, academia, and non-profits including Clean Cities Coalitions for the creation of solutions to reducing emissions for on- and off-road vehicles and accelerating the expansion of EV infrastructure and charging.

Projects will work to lower emissions by leading the expansion of EV charging stations to facilitate the transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. This includes EV charging community projects, such as installing charge stations within multi-unit housing, hosting community-led demonstrations that address barriers to EV adoption and lowering costs for direct current (DC) fast charging equipment. These efforts are the latest examples of DOE upholding its responsibility to prioritize addressing the disproportionate impacts of climate change on disadvantaged communities. Each of the selected projects include plans for achieving diversity, equity, and inclusion objectives, including advancing equity within the project team, and producing benefits for underserved communities.

“We can address climate change and spur economic growth in our communities at the same time,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (IL). “That’s why I am a strong supporter of this DOE funding and I am proud that two Illinois projects are receiving federal support for their innovative work. I will continue to support robust, sustained funding for electric vehicle technology and other clean infrastructure that drives our economy forward.”

“These Department of Energy investments will support Wisconsin innovation and our clean energy manufacturing economy,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (WI). “I’m proud that Wisconsin is a leader in building a clean energy future and we are thankful that Biden Administration recognizes it.”

“The people of Kansas City and I are committed to making our city the heartland’s hub for green innovation and clean energy, and this grant funding to support implementation of electric vehicle infrastructure throughout the metro area is another significant step toward making that a reality,” said U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-3). “Not only will this allow us to cut emissions in our effort to combat climate change, but it will help lower costs for Missouri families as we continue to build back better from the pandemic. I am thankful to the Department of Energy and Secretary Granholm for their investment in the people of the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri, and I look forward to strengthening our partnership as we continue to transition toward sustainable infrastructure.”

“This project supports cutting-edge vehicle emissions technology, which is an important tool in fighting the climate crisis,” said U.S. Representative Gwen Moore (WI-4). “As a Marquette alum, I am so thrilled and proud to see this funding be awarded to such a fine institution here in Milwaukee. With these funds, our community can play a role in developing technology to help protect the health of our communities and our residents.”

“I’m so proud that world-class companies here in Illinois are at the forefront of decarbonization in the vehicle transportation space,” said U.S. Representative Sean Casten (IL-06). “As the transportation sector continues to be the largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, consistent federal investment in innovative technologies like these will be the only way we can tackle the climate crisis head-on. We are lucky to have Secretary Granholm and the Biden-Harris Administration laser focused on building a cleaner future and stronger economy for us all.”

For a complete list of projects selected under Vehicle Technologies Office’s Low GHG funding opportunity, visit here.

Learn more about DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office.

