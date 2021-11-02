Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Courtesy of Tesla

Cars

Tesla Model 3 SR Gets Range Boost, + Tesla Offers Wall Charger With J1772 Connector

Lots of small news tidbits from the world of Tesla.

Published

Tesla has a way of making big, splashy announcements that knock the socks off the competition: 4680 battery cells that look like old-fashioned D cells and store more energy but have a lower cost than the 2170 format battery cells it uses currently, for instance. Or opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla drivers, as happened just the other day in the Netherlands. Then there is the blockbuster deal to sell 100,000 Teslas to Hertz for rental car duty. But not everything Tesla does is dramatic.

Tesla Wall Charger For The Rest Of Us

Credit: Tesla

A sharp-eyed Reddit user spotted something new in the Tesla Store recently — a Tesla Wall Charger that comes equipped with a J1772 connector for charging non-Tesla electric vehicles. On its website, Tesla says, “Charge your electric vehicle at home with the J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector, a convenient home charging solution for electric vehicle owners. Simply plug in overnight and charge while you sleep. Providing up to 9.6 kW (40 amp) power output for a single vehicle, the J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector includes a 24-foot (7.3 meter) cable length, multiple power settings and a versatile indoor/outdoor design.” The price is $415 — a relative bargain compared to other wall chargers out there.

The Verge notes the new charger is not internet connected — although, several Reddit uses say it is Bluetooth compatible, so if you have two of them they can talk to each other. It adds, “While many legacy automakers sell their own branded home chargers, the third party market for home chargers is full of mostly unrecognizable brands.” Not any more. Now everyone can have a Tesla product in their garage even if they don’t own a Tesla. (Note: also see our brand new — and free — EV charger guide.)

The company does point out that professional installation may be required and that a 30% federal tax credit may apply.

Model 3 SR Range Increase

You can learn a lot about the world of electric cars if you troll browse the Reddit EV forum regularly. For instance, another alert Reddit user posted recently that the range for the base Model 3 sold in the US was now listed as 272 miles — up 10 miles from what it had been previously.

The internet giveth and the internet taketh away. You can see that 272 mile figure at the link above, so it was out there for a brief amount of time. Today (November 2), the Model 3 page lists the range at 267 miles, which is still 5 miles more than before. The Reddit user took a screenshot showing delivery in September. This morning, the expected delivery is listed as June. Things change quickly and often on the Tesla website.

As usual, Tesla has nothing to say about the change in the range estimate (all EV range numbers are estimates that are greatly affected by temperature, terrain, vehicle speed, and a number of other factors). We can speculate all we want, but the company refuses to talk to the press unless Elon Musk sees something and responds with a tweet or two. One guess is the new number results from the new LFP battery pack Tesla says all its standard range Model 3 and Model Y cars will have soon, but that is a just a guess. Don’t quote us. We don’t know any more than you do and possibly less.

One Last Thing — Hertz & Tesla Confusion

CNBC is highlighting a portion of a recent Elon Musk tweet regarding that blockbuster deal with Hertz. It seemed the rental car company may be patting itself on the back a little too quickly for Musk’s taste. No contracts have been signed yet, Musk points out in the tweet.

For all you people out there who are giddy with joy about the proposed Hertz deal, you might want to keep in mind the wise words of my old Irish grandmother. “There’s many a slip twixt the cup and the lip,” she would say.

Oh, but wait. Hertz says that deliveries have already begun.

The Takeaway

We tend to focus on the big news about Tesla — new factories, new production techniques, and so forth. They are stunning, to be sure, but the company is also constantly improving its products in small ways that benefit the EV revolution.

Elon may have dismantled Tesla’s PR department, but his company is doing an admirable job of pursuing his master plan with a single-minded diligence that few others are capable of implementing. Personally, I wouldn’t want to work for the man, but I am happy to recognize his accomplishments and applaud them from afar.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Norway Remains Near 90% Plugin EV Share, Even With Tesla Off Duty In October

Norway, the world’s leading country in electric vehicle adoption, saw plugin EV market share in October at an impressive 89.3%, up from 79.1% a...

9 hours ago

Cars

Unplugged Performance Opens Hawthorne Tech Center

Unplugged Performance opens a new facility built to build complete high-performance and race-prepped Teslas.

10 hours ago

Climate Change

China Is Ascendant & Critical To Climate Action, But What About The Flatlining West?

"When China Rules the World" is more important to read for westerners than "The Light That Failed," but the two books together paint a much more...

10 hours ago

Batteries

New 4680 Tesla Batteries vs. Solid-State Batteries

Solid-state batteries have been in development for over 40 years, with no real breakthroughs. Is the tech finally ready to stand up to the...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.