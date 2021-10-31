Turning Waste Into Wealth: The Story Of Favour Oluma, Who Makes Furniture From Used Tires

I would like to share the inspiring story of a young woman from Nigeria, Favor Oluma, and what she is doing to help her community and the planet. The video below, shared by Women Power Africa, an initiative by Valentine Zoza that focuses on empowering women throughout the Africa continent, shared Favour’s story.

Favour takes used tires and turns them into furniture. In the video, Favour shared what exactly she does with the tires.

“I create affordable, adorable, quality, flashy, and comfortable interiors out of tires for use in homes, hotels, corporate offices, and other outdoor infrastructures.

“I’m an orphan; lost my mom nine years ago and suddenly, my dad who became the bedrock of my life, passed away in 2020. My life was torn apart. I was devastated. Hope became gloomy for what becomes of my life.

“My desire to succeed powered by self-belief, determination, commitment, creativity, focus, and hard work has kept me going in the face of adversity, hopelessness, and life challenges.”

Favour is currently in school. She’s at her 400-level at the Federal Investor of Technology Minna in the Niger State of Nigeria. She’s studying soy science and land management.

“I consider myself as an entrepreneur with multiple talents. My passion for creativity is unlimited and I have always been known to turn lemons into lemonade from childhood. It’s my desire to turn all the wastes around me to wealth and to help to create thousands of jobs in Nigeria in the process.

“This journey has started with my passion to turn all tires in Nigeria into useful products, and for the benefit of mankind.”

Her main focus is on empowering both women and youth while transforming waste into wealth and creating jobs. The narrator of the video emphasized that wherever you are right now, he hopes that you are inspired by Favour’s story and her mission. I was certainly inspired and moved. Her mentality of turning waste into wealth is a powerful one — and one that will benefit our planet. Favour’s goal of turning every used tire in Nigeria into furniture is noble and attainable. And it brings attention to the fact that used tires are everywhere.

I’ve seen them discarded on the side of the road many, many times. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, the US generated around 290 million scrap tires by the end of 2003. That is a lot of tires. The EPA noted that they often took up space in landfills or became breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rodents when they were stockpiled or illegally dumped. Today, there are markets for scrap tires, and Favour’s is definitely one that I admire.

