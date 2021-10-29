More Wind Needed in Australian Grid

A recent check of the live feed from the NEM showed Australian wind generations’ small but increasing contribution to the grid. One discovery I made was that there did appear to be a time when the wind didn’t blow. Angus and Barnaby would be glad about that.

The largest states by population (and energy use) appear to have a dearth of operating wind generation. But this is about to change. Queensland has wind farms at various planning stages which will be able to produce up to 3 gigawatts (GW) of power. New South Wales is establishing renewable energy zones that will contain wind, solar, and battery backup.

And then there is offshore wind — still in its infancy: “There are estimated to be nearly 20GW of offshore wind project proposals – all at early stage of development — and the Australian Energy Market Operator has identified several offshore wind zones that could accommodate up to 40GW of offshore wind.”

The most advanced of these is the Victorian Star of the Sea project off the Gippsland coast which will be able to supply up to 20% of the state’s needs.

To comfort those of you with concerns about the noise level, a new study has found that wind turbines are less likely to disturb your sleep than snorers. “Road traffic and even snoring partners are much more likely to be blamed for sleep disturbances than wind turbines — which have virtually no measurable impact on sleep patterns — according to the findings of an Australian research study.”

With more wind in the system, we will be able to sleep and breathe much more easily.

