Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
electric vehicle charging GM Chevy Bolt EUV
GM showcases new Chevy Bolt EUV on hundreds of free Volta electric vehicle charging stations across the USA (photo via Volta).

Cars

General Motors Plans 40,000 EV Chargers Across US & Canada

GM is planning to add more chargers in North America.

Published

Many people do not quite understand the idea of plugging in an electric car at home. Once or twice a week — depending on the range of the vehicle and the amount of miles driven — you connect your EV to the wall charger in the evening and wake up to a fully charged battery in the morning. No going out of your way to find a gas station. No dirty hoses to jostle into place. No credit cards to swipe. Just miles and miles of zero emissions driving.

People are reluctant to buy an electric car if there is no place to plug it in when they are away from home, even if they have more than enough range to get back to their garage. It’s a conditioned response. Some drivers stop for gas whenever their fuel gauge reads half full. They just like the comfort of knowing they have plenty of gas — just in case.

Elon Musk understood this when he created the Tesla Supercharging network. Now almost a decade later, other manufacturers are getting on board. In April, General Motors announced it had signed partnership agreements with several EV charging companies like ChargePoint, Blink, and EV Connect to give its electric car customers access to 60,000 charging points all across North America.

That was welcome news, but those networks don’t always cover rural and low income communities. This week, GM made another commitment to EV charging infrastructure. It said it will install up to 40,000 EV charging stations in the United States and Canada as part of its $750 million plan to bolster its presence in the rapidly growing electric vehicle charging sector.

According to Reuters, this week’s announcement said the company will expand home, workplace, and public charging infrastructure through its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem and will focus on installing them in rural and urban areas with limited access to support widespread adoption of EVs. The charging stations will be available to all EV customers, and not just those who purchase vehicles from GM, the carmaker said.

4,000 Chargers In Canada

In a statement to CBC News, GM said, “We expect 10 percent of the total number of chargers for the Canadian market.” GM president Mark Reuss said the new EV charging initiative is, “part of our plan to put everyone in an EV, making access to charging even more seamless than before. We want to give customers the right tools and access to charging where and when they need it, while working with our dealer network to accelerate the expansion of accessible charging throughout the U.S. and Canada, including in underserved, rural and urban areas.”

The charging stations will be installed at GM dealerships, various other workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, sports and entertainment venues, and colleges and universities, the company said. CBC says there are roughly 11,000 gas stations across Canada, so 4,000 new electric charging stations will be a significant increase in the number of places where a driver can plug in. The news comes a day after Hertz announced plans to buy 100,000 electric Tesla vehicles, adding to the growing availability and demand for electric vehicles.

Chevy Bolt Production Resumes

Automotive News reports that Chevrolet intends to resume production of the Bolt and Bolt EUV on November 1, saying production would by “limited” for two weeks while it ramps things back up and gets its supply chain in order. LG Energy Solutions started manufacturing new batteries for the cars on September 20. GM must now figure our how to best manage the supply of new batteries to meet the need to replace battery modules in existing cars and full battery packs for new cars.

Those of us who have driven the Bolt and the Tesla Model 3 know which one we prefer, but the Bolt is an important part of getting Americans to start driving electric and it is good to know new ones will soon be available at Chevy dealers across America.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

About That Scary “EVs Cost More To Fuel” Study… NOT!

A report says "fuel" for EVs cost more than gasoline. Was it prepared by a bunch of orangutans sitting in front of computers? No,...

1 day ago

Cars

General Motors Amps Up Its Electric Vehicle Plans — Ultium, Ultra Cruise, & More

GM promised investors this week that it will double revenues and take the lead in electric car sales in North America.

October 11, 2021

Cars

GM Previews New Ultifi Software Platform Ahead Of Investors Day

General Motors expects its new Ultifi platform to generate new revenue streams for the company.

October 4, 2021
GM renewable energy Bolt EV preview by Tina Casey GM renewable energy Bolt EV preview by Tina Casey

Clean Power

GM Blows Past Biden Renewable Energy Goals With 100% By 2025

GM unleashes its latest renewable energy announcement just in time to pressure Congress on climate action.

September 30, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.