Xponent Power Solar Awning For RVs Now Available

Xponent Power is a renewable energy company that is enabling widespread solar adoption in markets that cannot be served by traditional solar solutions. Addressing the power needs of the RV industry, the company has just introduced Xpanse, a stylish, compact, and retractable solar awning for RVs.

Camping is all about being off the grid. In the old days, that meant coolers, Coleman lanterns, and cots to sleep on. But that was yesterday. RVers today want to enjoy all the modern conveniences without the need to be plugged into the grid.

Xpanse is the first commercially available retractable solar awning for RVs. It opens with the press of a button to provide shade while generating up to 1.2 kW of zero emissions solar power to run onboard appliances. The Xpanse is compatible with most RVs and uses high-efficiency, rigid solar panels to enable extended off-grid adventures.

“Solar is the preferred source of power for RVs, but let’s face it, roof space is limited. You’re lucky if you can fit two or three large panels on the typical RV roof,” says Xponent Power founder Rohini Raghunathan. “Our research indicates that RV owners overwhelmingly want to go boondocking more often but are fundamentally limited by access to power. With the Xpanse Solar Awning, we are enabling RV owners to generate substantial power on the go so that they can go off-grid more often.”

The Xpanse solar awning is compatible with electrical components used in traditional solar installations on RVs, including charge controllers, batteries, and inverters. It can be mounted on either side of an RV, providing flexibility to RV owners who would like additional power but want to replace an existing awning. It can also integrate with existing rooftop installations to extend the solar power generation capabilities beyond the roof of an RV.

Thanks to a focus on quality and high performance, the Xpanse passed a series of rigorous tests to prove it is robust and durable. With built-in sensors that detect adverse weather conditions, it automatically retracts to store safety when needed.

“Traditional awnings that consist of a very large continuous piece of fabric experience huge wind uplift even at rather low wind speeds, very much like a sail. In contrast, the Xpanse solar awning has an innovative, patented design that creates small gaps between the solar panels when they are slightly retracted. These gaps allow wind to pass through, greatly reducing the wind uplift and making the awning intrinsically wind-tolerant. This means the awning can be kept open and produce power even at relatively high wind speeds,’’ says Raghunathan. “What’s especially great about this awning design is that it uses intelligence to detect wind speeds and to provide the necessary wind relief when needed.”

Based in California, Xponent Power was founded by solar industry veteran Rohini Raghunathan and a team of experts that bring together deep and multi-disciplinary expertise in the solar and RV industries. The Xponent team is in talks with automotive and RV manufacturers to provide the Xpanse solar awning as a pre-installed option on new recreational vehicles.

“Xpanse is just the first step to creating more mobility-focused solar solutions. With this disruptive technology platform, we are transitioning solar from a traditionally static to a dynamic and intelligent system, thereby enabling widespread solar adoption in new markets,” Raghunathan adds. “We envision the adoption of our retractable solar technology platform in several diverse markets such as mobile medical, military, police, and emergency relief power, as well as tiny homes, apartments, and more.”

The Xpanse is now available for pre-order directly on the Xponent Power website or through selected local RV dealers.

