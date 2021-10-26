Wind Turbines Don’t Work At Night? Calling Occupants of Interstellar Craft … Save Us!

I would like to respect our honorable members who represent us in federal parliament in Australia, but sometimes it is impossible. Anne Webster (National Party), PhD, member for Mallee in Victoria, has just come out publicly saying that just like solar farms, wind farms don’t work in the dark. So much for all those National Party members who complained that the wind turbine noise kept them awake. Makes perfect sense, same as you can’t see those carbon dioxide produced by coal generators that thus must not exist. /s

It might be easy to dismiss Dr Webster as being unintelligent, except for the fact that she holds a doctorate. She worked as a social worker before entering parliament and conducted her doctoral thesis on adoption.

Wind farms DO work in the dark. Thank you to RenewEconomy for putting this latest claim in more context: “But, this is the government that told us that wind farms are an “appalling” blight on the landscape, that big batteries are as useful as the Big Banana, and that electric vehicles will “end the weekend.”

One respondent actually pleaded with any alien life forms listening to save us from the leadership that we have. Another theorized: “She is correct because at night time the wind generators only make DARK Matter.” There’s a PhD in that one, Sheldon. Or perhaps it’s just that if you can’t see it, it isn’t happening.

The other issue raised is that of severe consequences for our South Pacific neighbors — “my fear is that all those wind turbines will push us more east and run over Fiji.” No worries, mate, pretty soon all those island nations will be under water. Won’t even be a bump in the night.

The nationals member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster tells us wind farms don’t work in the dark. pic.twitter.com/1HcYsG5gJv — Sir Dave Lennon (@Davelennonabc) October 25, 2021

So far, more than 200,000 people have viewed this video clip. I think there may be convoys of snake oil salesmen lining up, followed by recruiters from the Flat Earth Society.

If it was late night comedy, we could all have a good laugh and head off to bed with a song in our heart (something from Karen Carpenter perhaps). But this is a real person, who has a hand in running our country. It isn’t funny anymore.

