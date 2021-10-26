Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

10 Community Solar Farms In Australia To Use LAVO Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Published

LAVO has developed a hydrogen fuel cell for sub-5MW use. It isn’t cheap, at around $35,000, but it does have at least one buyer. Perhaps the time will come when they can be used as community batteries, or on an apartment building? 

How does it work? “LAVO acts as a solar sponge, integrating with rooftop solar to capture and store renewable energy for use when you need it. It creates hydrogen from water, then stores the hydrogen into LAVO’s patented metal hydride. It generates electricity by converting hydrogen into power and delivers power at a regulated voltage to your home,” LAVO states.

The Commonwealth Bank (Australia’s largest) is partnering with Providence Asset Group (PAG) to fund a portfolio of 10 community-based solar farms in regional Victoria. These solar farms are already operational and produce enough power to support 20,000 homes. They will get some storage support from the LAVO fuel cell.

“Providence Asset Group is developing a further 29 solar projects in New South Wales, bringing the total portfolio to 40 sub 5MW solar farms across regional Victoria and New South Wales. Each solar farm will be fitted with the patented LAVO HEOS (Hydrogen Energy Storage System), a pioneering hydrogen storage solution co-developed with UNSW and manufactured in Australia,” Providence Asset Group writes.

“This is a pioneering Australian technology which has the potential to be an important part of the future energy mix required to meet the needs of a net-zero economy,” CBA’s executive director of natural resources and energy, Neil Fraser, said.

With massive amounts of solar now being produced in Australia, this “solar sponge” will allow its application to spread way beyond daylight hours. What do you do when the sun don’t shine? You use your hydrogen fuel cell.

What do you all think of this news?

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Wind Turbines Don’t Work At Night? Calling Occupants of Interstellar Craft … Save Us!

I would like to respect our honorable members who represent us in federal parliament in Australia, but sometimes it is impossible. Anne Webster (National...

3 hours ago

Clean Transport

The Little Aussie Truck That Could (Except In Australia)

Founded in Australia and now based in California, SEA Electric is another success story from the Antipodes. After the recent truck expo in California,...

4 hours ago

Clean Transport

States With Highest Portion Of Their CO2 Emissions Coming From Transportation: California, Washington, & Hawaii

This is an interesting use of data for a state comparison. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has created a map showing what portion of...

1 day ago

Clean Power

North Carolina’s Big Clean Energy Plan An Example For Battleground States

How Years of Collaboration Helped Pass North Carolina's New Energy Law

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.