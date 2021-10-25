Tesla’s Shanghai R&D Center And Shanghai Gigafactory Data Center Are Online

Tesla China shared an announcement today on Twitter along with a video to announce that Tesla’s Shanghai Research and Development Center (R&D) and its Shanghai Gigafactory Data Center are both online and operational. “We let it roll recently.”

Tesla Shanghai Research and Development Center and Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory Data Center are officially landed. We will let it roll recently.💪 pic.twitter.com/CpV7arsvjo — Tesla Greater China (@teslacn) October 25, 2021

In the video, Tesla’s VP of vehicle software, David Lau, and VP of vehicle engineering, Lars Moravy, explained that during the construction of Tesla’s first manufacturing facility in China, Tesla also grew its engineering team in China. The team is performing at a high level and self-sufficient, and it quickly began to recommend and design contributing improvements to Tesla’s products.

“These next steps in this building today is the first time overseas Tesla had all its great engineers functioning in one facility. Vehicle firmware, software, vehicle engineering, manufacturing, as well as materials, electrical, and mechanical design are right here,” Lau said.

“We began developing products not only for the China market but for the global vehicle market with the Chinese engineering team here. And we’re excited to see the development of a world-class organization with the support of Chinese government.”

NEWS: Tesla said today it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. pic.twitter.com/eWrDktwEQh — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) October 25, 2021

If you watch the video all the way through, you can also see the Tesla bot, Optimus. If I were a betting person, I’d have $100 on the Tesla bot being built in China.

China is a clear leader in this industry, accounting for half of the world’s electric vehicle sales, but America can also be a leader if we put aside our games and fully embrace Tesla’s mission.

One may wonder why Tesla is in China — what its intentions are. Tesla is on a mission to accelerate the world’s — not just America’s — transition to sustainable energy. China is the world’s most populous country and is the largest automotive market in the world as well. Luckily, it has created a welcoming space for Tesla. Their goals of cleaning up the air and stopping global heating are aligned.

Many leaders in the world seem to hold high respect for Elon Musk. Here in America, Elon is nothing but a game piece for political power plays. Far-left Democrats play him as a villain because he’s a billionaire on paper. They know the media eats up their dislike of Tesla’s software and use that, also. Far-right folks see him as a winning ticket because of his wealth.

We should all look beyond the game of politics and see Elon Musk for who he truly is, a human being accomplishing his life’s works and doing so in such a way that many global leaders as well as citizens such as myself respect and support him. The mission is a global mission for all of humanity.

Advertisement