Tesla FSD Beta Protects A Cyclist Running A Red Light

Twitter user and Tesla FSD Beta tester @FrenchieEAP shared footage on Friday of Tesla’s FSD Beta preventing Frenchi’s car from slamming into a cyclist that didn’t stop for their light. Frenchie tweeted the video and said they were sitting at a red light and FSD Beta was engaged. As soon as the light turned green, the car started to go through and then suddenly stopped for what at first seemed like no reason. As Frenchie was thinking “Gosh, this thing is stopping for no reason,” a cyclist ran the red light. Frenchie realized that the car saw it before they did.

Another commenter, Geoff Coffelt, noted that their FSD Beta helped prevent an accident by not turning onto a one-way street where someone was driving in the wrong direction.

FSD Beta v10.3 is already being tested by FSD Beta testers, including Kristen (K10), who pointed out that 10.3 is quite a better build than the previous versions. (See CleanTechnica’s update after some initial driving with 10.3 here: “Tesla FSD Beta Update — How Much Has It Improved In 2 Weeks?“) The release notes mention improved crossing object velocity estimation by 20% and yaw estimation by 25% by improving the surround video vehicle network with more data. There are also improvements in vehicle semantic detections such as brake lights, turn indicators, and hazards — all enabled by adding 25,000 video clips to the training data set.

In the tweet below, Bijan noted that FSD Beta was able to recognize and understand that a car in the opposite turning lane had the right of way and it highlighted this. FSD Beta seems to be getting better with each new update. I’m sure there will be more stories of how FSD Beta stopped for cyclists that ran red lights — as well as other cars, pedestrians, and objects that the software unexpectedly encounters.

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

