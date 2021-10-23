How To Go To Jail: 1. Buy A Tesla With Counterfeit Cash. 2. Steal It If 1 Doesn’t Work. 3. Run But Get Caught.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that a gentleman by the name of Cortavious Rey-Ray Johnson did something rather silly — and illegal. According to the information given to the deputies, Johnson attempted to buy a 2018 black Tesla Model 3 from its owner … with counterfeit currency.

SacBee reported that Johnson then stole the Model 3, crashed it, and jumped off of a highway overpass while trying to run from law enforcement. He later surrendered to deputies after refusing to receive medical treatment. In its Facebook post, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department said that its deputies saw the vehicle speeding and started to chase it. The Model 3 showed no signs of stopping until it crashed into a guardrail. Johnson was the only occupant and he jumped out, ran, and then jumped off the overpass. Luckily, he didn’t get himself killed.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said, “I am very proud of my Deputies for arresting this fleeing theft suspect from High Point.

“I learned last night that those ‘Teslas’ can travel very fast, and Mr. Johnson learned that no matter how fast you flee, you can’t outrun law enforcement’s radios. Again, I commend my Deputies and all the law enforcement officers involved in this investigation.”

Johnson was charged with several crimes, including larceny, possession of counterfeit currency, resisting arrest, and more. Also, additional charges may be forthcoming, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department noted. I bet Tesla’s Sentry Mode will also have some interesting videos.

