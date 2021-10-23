EV Revolution Gathers Pace in New South Wales

If you cross the ditch from New Zealand, the best Australian state in which to buy an electric vehicle is New South Wales. Legislation was passed on Wednesday which provides a $3,000 rebate for eligible EV purchases cars under $68,000, waives stamp duty fees (approximately $2,500), and provides funding for the rollout of a statewide charging network.

In an ironic twist of fate, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range is eligible for the rebate but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is only eligible for the stamp duty concession. The Tesla has become a cheaper car on the block. You can claim you rebate here.

“To achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the majority of new cars sold in NSW need to be EVs by 2035,” NSW Treasurer and minister for energy Matt Kean said, The Driven quotes. Kean drives a Tesla Model 3 and has been showing it to his parliamentary colleagues. “They all want to drive it!” Even the new premier, Dominic Perrottet, wants one. The NSW government has set a target of 50% of all new car sales to be electric by 2030. I’m pretty sure they will have no trouble exceeding that target.

“Our strategy is all about helping more drivers to benefit from the latest and best driving technology and I welcome the cross party support for the legislation,” Kean added. From 1 November 2021 until at least 31 October 2022, EV drivers will be able to take advantage of the T2 and T3 transit lanes, making commutes easier for EV drivers and annoying the life out of those high-powered executives still driving gas Beemers and Mercs.

“The transport sector currently makes up one-fifth of carbon emissions in NSW, with almost half of those coming from passenger vehicles,” NSW transport minister Rob Stokes said. We can expect cleaner air and a quieter life. Hopefully now we will see an increase in the model choice in Australia. Volkswagen, in particular, has been waiting for this sort of signal before importing the ID range.

It’s not all sweetness and light. A road user tax of 2.5 cents per km will be introduced from 1 July 2027, once the EV market is well established and cost parity reached.

