Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Are Wall Street Analysts The Best At Predicting Tesla’s Future?

Published

When I see Wall Street analysts trying to predict Tesla’s performance, I often chuckle. Oftentimes, I feel as if I have exclusive court side seats — especially as Tesla’s quarter ends. As the leading aftermarket accessories company in the Tesla space, I closely observe how Tesla is performing and pick up on trends long before talking heads on TV. I simply watch our order flow here at EVANNEX, as it can provide some parallels which may foreshadow Tesla’s deliveries.

Matt Pressman and Roger Pressman, cofounders of EVANNEX.

Liz Claman at Fox Business Network recently contacted me to be a guest on “The Claman Countdown” to provide some unique insights on Tesla. To this day, I feel like Liz got the all-time greatest quote of any reporter when, years ago, Elon Musk told her that short sellers were in for a “tsunami of hurt,” as Tesla was poised for massive growth. We all know how that turned out! (She’s also a Tesla owner.)

So, what am I seeing? Well, we’re seeing international deliveries really pick up. Especially in Europe and Asia — those markets are growing like crazy. This could be due to the immense growth at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory (which also ships to Europe). Tesla is going global and we’re seeing that reflected in our own company’s international orders.

In the US, we’re seeing a “spike” in orders from Texas — this could be because of Tesla’s new Austin Gigafactory and its impact in the state of Texas. In fact, the top three states we’re seeing growth from are Texas, California, and Florida. Across the board, Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said there’s a “profound awakening” in the electric car space, and I tend to agree.

The same is happening in Germany — an increase in orders could be due to the company’s impact in Germany via its soon-to-launch Berlin Gigafactory.

Talking with our customers, we’re also seeing the typical “one Tesla family” now becoming a “two Tesla family” — especially with the influx of new Model Y orders. Across the board, we’re seeing Model Y grow at unprecedented rates. We’ve never seen anything like it. To check out more of my insights, view the interview with Liz Claman of Fox Business News below.

Source: Fox Business Network

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla Owner With FSD Beta Shares Thoughts On His Experience

I just had a chat with Dr. Earl Banning, aka @28DelaysLater, who has had FSD Beta since November of last year. Earl recently wrote...

5 hours ago

Cars

Update: Tesla Model 3 v. Nissan LEAF v. Chevy Bolt (We Have a Winner)

In 2018, the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, and Chevy Bolt were new electric cars with 200-ish miles of range and sub-40K price tags....

9 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Cost of Ownership: Model 3 Long Range — 2 Years & 50,000 Miles of Maintenance

This “Tesla Cost of Ownership” article is a companion piece to CleanTechnica Chief Editor Zach Shahan’s recent article about his maintenance costs on two...

20 hours ago

Cars

Interbrand: Tesla Is The Fastest Growing Brand Of 2021

Interbrand has published its Best Global Brands 2021 list, and in that it named Tesla as the fastest-growing brand of 2021. In the “Biggest...

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.