Are Wall Street Analysts The Best At Predicting Tesla’s Future?

When I see Wall Street analysts trying to predict Tesla’s performance, I often chuckle. Oftentimes, I feel as if I have exclusive court side seats — especially as Tesla’s quarter ends. As the leading aftermarket accessories company in the Tesla space, I closely observe how Tesla is performing and pick up on trends long before talking heads on TV. I simply watch our order flow here at EVANNEX, as it can provide some parallels which may foreshadow Tesla’s deliveries.

Liz Claman at Fox Business Network recently contacted me to be a guest on “The Claman Countdown” to provide some unique insights on Tesla. To this day, I feel like Liz got the all-time greatest quote of any reporter when, years ago, Elon Musk told her that short sellers were in for a “tsunami of hurt,” as Tesla was poised for massive growth. We all know how that turned out! (She’s also a Tesla owner.)

So, what am I seeing? Well, we’re seeing international deliveries really pick up. Especially in Europe and Asia — those markets are growing like crazy. This could be due to the immense growth at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory (which also ships to Europe). Tesla is going global and we’re seeing that reflected in our own company’s international orders.

In the US, we’re seeing a “spike” in orders from Texas — this could be because of Tesla’s new Austin Gigafactory and its impact in the state of Texas. In fact, the top three states we’re seeing growth from are Texas, California, and Florida. Across the board, Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said there’s a “profound awakening” in the electric car space, and I tend to agree.

The same is happening in Germany — an increase in orders could be due to the company’s impact in Germany via its soon-to-launch Berlin Gigafactory.

Talking with our customers, we’re also seeing the typical “one Tesla family” now becoming a “two Tesla family” — especially with the influx of new Model Y orders. Across the board, we’re seeing Model Y grow at unprecedented rates. We’ve never seen anything like it. To check out more of my insights, view the interview with Liz Claman of Fox Business News below.

Source: Fox Business Network

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

