XPeng Sales Grow 199% Year Over Year

There are a few car companies out there that are now essentially building computers on wheels. Tesla is clearly the most famous and successful among them, but a few of the companies out of China have also been growing fast and keep sharing exciting updates. The big news from XPeng at the moment is that it broke the 10,000-vehicle delivery milestone last month when it delivered 10,412 of its “smart electric vehicles” to customers.

We delivered 10,412 Smart EVs in Sep 2021, reaching the milestone of 10,000-unit monthly deliveries. We believe that technology will reshape our future mobility, and we put effort into making it happen. $XPEV#SmartMobility #ElectricCars #GoElectric #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/bTmYqbGTXQ — XPeng Motors (@XPengMotors) October 1, 2021

Quite interestingly, XPeng’s September 2021 sales were 199% above XPeng’s September 2020 sales and XPeng’s Q3 2021 sales were 199% above XPeng’s Q3 2020 sales. So, I guess 199% is the magic number this month.

That was 10,412 September 2021 sales versus 3,478 September 2020 sales and 25,666 Q3 2021 sales versus 8,578 Q3 2020 sales. Looking at those numbers a different way, XPeng had more deliveries in September 2021 than all of Q3 2020! In general, 3× growth is stunning, even at the 2020 starting level. We’ll see if XPeng can pull another rabbit out of the hat and hit 2× or 3× growth in a year. That would mean quarterly sales above 50,000 or 75,000, which would mean an annual run rate of 200,000–300,000. We’ll see. If XPeng can accomplish even the lower end of that, it would be some truly remarkable growth.

So far in 2021, through the first three quarters, XPeng scored 56,404 vehicle deliveries. That’s a 301% year-over-year increase! I won’t even venture into a forecast for what 300% growth in 2022 would mean.

Just looking quarter over quarter, XPeng deliveries grew 48%.

The model breakdown in September 2021 was:

P7 — 7,512

G3 & G3i — 2,656

P5 — 244

Note that the P5 was just launched on September 15 and is a lower-cost model that could see enormous sales once production capacity ramps up, and if it turns out customers are very happy with the car. For more on that hot new smart electric car, see: “XPeng Launches $25,000 To $35,000 P5 Electric Sedan — How Many Will XPeng Sell?” and “Could The XPeng P5 Be The ‘Electric Camry?’” Here are some pics to drum up some intrigue (and because I just like looking at them):

Up to this point, I would say that the general consensus among EV fans and followers is that Chinese smart EV startups like XPeng and NIO (which are actually quite different, but naturally get lumped together) have great potential due to how well they deliver on the new “computers as cars” or “cars as computers” challenge but also that they are at very early stages and no one can say yet if they can stimulate the kind of consumer demand that Tesla has or scale up production in a financially sustainable manner. With these results as well as the release of the lower-cost P5, though, I think we’re getting into a territory where we can say XPeng is primed to hit some mass-market sales.

Naturally, the question for years has been: will these Chinese companies extend into Europe and North American, and other markets, and find a footing there? Will they be able to woo Western buyers in this transitional period like Kia and Hyundai did some years ago and Toyota and Honda long before them? Interestingly, in those earlier times, there were transitions underway, but nothing as dramatic as shifting to electric powertrains and “smart,” software-based, “computers as cars” technology.

Needless to say, I’m excited about XPeng’s growth and potential. Whether it gets to half a million EVs a year or several million EVs a year, it is quickly helping to electrify our roads and clean up our streets and skies. And, most importantly of all, that means cutting carbon emissions.

