Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Reports Record Q3 Earnings — RIP, Burning Shorts

Published

Tesla announced its third-quarter 2021 earnings, and at the risk of sounding like a broken record, another record was broken. Tesla had $1.3 billion of operating cash flow for Q3. Tesla also paid its debts, as Elon Musk recently replied in response to one of our articles. That amount was a total of $1.5 billion this quarter.

Tesla stated that it had achieved its best-ever net income, operating profit, and gross profit while also reaching an operating margin of 14.6%. This exceeded its medium-term guidance of “operating margin in low-teens.” The company added that this level of profitability was achieved while its ASP2 decreased 6% year over year in Q3. That was due to the continued mix shift toward lower-priced vehicles.

Tesla also noted that EV demand is going through a structural shift and that the more vehicles it has on the road, then the more Tesla owners are out there sharing their positive experiences owning an EV. Some challenges that Tesla addressed in the quarterly update deck included semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports, and rolling blackouts (in China).

“We believe our supply chain, engineering and production teams have been dealing with these global challenges with ingenuity, agility and flexibility that is unparalleled in the automotive industry. We would like to thank everyone who helps advance our mission.”

Tesla added that it plans to grow its manufacturing capacity as fast as possible and expects to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year horizon. It has enough cash to fund its product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans, and other expenses and expects its operating margin to continue to grow over time, reaching industry-leading levels.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

The Invention of the Processing/Switching Power that Controls a Modern Computer-Managed Electric Vehicle

Three things.  First this is an effort to describe Solid State EV’s in layman’s terms, no abbreviations that are not initially spelled out. The...

3 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Road Trips — When Charging Gets Weird

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris The Tesla road trip story has become a popular literary genre. You can find a couple dozen examples here in...

4 hours ago

Cars

How Tesla Can Improve Its Customer Service

Tesla is a company that I care about because its mission is important to me. (Full disclosure: I’m a shareholder with a very minute...

9 hours ago

Batteries

How To Watch & Listen To Tesla Q3 Earnings Call — Most Useful Livestream

As always, CleanTechnica will be streaming the quarterly Tesla conference call live later today with all the bells and whistles you have come to...

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.