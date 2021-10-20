India Intends To Install EV Chargers Every 50 Kilometers Of National Highway

In India, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set an ambitious goal for developing its EV charging infrastructure. India Infrahub reports that NHAI will install an EV charging station along the national highways every 50 kilometers by 2023. This is over 40,000 kilometers of highways, with a plan of almost 700 charging stations.

NHAI chairman Giridhar Aramane told ThePrint that wayside amenities were planned along the national highway network and would include EV charging stations, restrooms, rest areas for drivers, gas and diesel pumps, and restaurants.

“We have bid out 100 wayside amenities and got a tremendous response. Each wayside amenity has received at least six-seven bids. Once the bids are awarded, (the work) will take six months to complete.

“Whoever is traveling on national highways in an electric vehicle will not suffer if the vehicle breaks down.”

Along with the government agencies, there are public and private sectors with their own plans for developing EV charging infrastructure in India. One example is the state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and its plans to build 5,000 EV charging stations within the next three years.

The oil company wants to utilize its network of 19,000 fuel retail stations and experience to add EV charging facilities. The company plans to build the charging stations in its retail fuel outlets.

This news comes a few months after the NHAI announced plans to set up 600 EV charging stations along the national highway network in 22 states. An official in the NHAI told the Deccan Herald:

“The NHAI will set up with the charging stations in joint venture with private companies in the next five years. Apartment of charging stations the NHAI also proposing to set up food courts, restaurants, retail outlets as well in one place along highways.

“Setting up EV charging stations will help to boost the electric vehicle usage.”

The article also noted that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that by the end of this decade India wants 70% of its commercial cars, 30% of its private cars, 40% of its buses, and 80% of its two- and three-wheelers to be fully electric.

