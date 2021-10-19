Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Cybertruck NYC
Tesla Cybertruck in NYC on May 8th, 2021. Image courtesy of Mira Shahan & Brendan Miles for CleanTechnica.

Clean Transport

Tesla Cybertruck Spotted With Visible Side Mirrors (Video)

Published

A Tesla Cybertruck has been sighted in California with an updated design, Drive Tesla Canada reported. The article noted that Jesse Sandoval spotted the Cybertruck and told them the photo was taken at the Castle Airport in Atwater, California — just two hours from the Fremont factory.

What’s notable are the side mirrors on this particular Cybertruck. When I was at Tesla’s AI Day event, the Cybertruck I took photos of did not have any side mirrors. That is how the Cybertruck has always been seen when spotted out in public up till now. The video shows that Tesla has updated the prototype.

Drive Tesla Canada noted that the other feature that Tesla seemed to be testing was rear-wheel driving. This feature is something that Elon Musk said would allow the Cybertruck to perform tight turns and maneuver with high agility. In July, Elon Musk explained in a tweet that the Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown, but let people know about this new feature.

“We’re adding rear-wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility. Lot of other great things coming.”

Although it’s hard to tell for certain in the video, the Cybertruck seems to be turning in a tight radius.

Although the video clip didn’t pick up any other details, the side mirrors were clearly visible. Adam Hoov on Twitter shared that he wasn’t a fan of the side mirrors on the Cybertruck, but Elon Musk explained that they are required by law. He added that they are designed to be easily removed by owners. His tweet confirmed what many suspected — that the Cybertruck will indeed have side mirrors — but also gave hope to the many who were eager to see that aerodynamic problem solved — by indicating that people could take off the side mirrors. (How police in different locations will respond is a different matter.)

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

President Biden’s Pick For An NHTSA Safety Advisor Raises Concerns About Anti-Tesla Bias

President Biden is planning to pick Steven Cliff, the deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to head the agency, Reuters...

4 hours ago

Cars

Tess Goes To The Dentist — Conversations About Tesla

Had a great time at the dentist yesterday morning. I drove my red Tesla Model 3 SR+ into the car park and noticed that...

7 hours ago

Cars

22% of New Car Sales Were Plugin Car Sales in France in September

The Tesla Model 3 was the 9th best selling car overall in France in September, and the Renault Zoe was 13th.

22 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Begins Deliveries Of Its New Model X Long Range

Tesla has begun the first few deliveries of its new Model X Long Range with six seats. Over the weekend, Tesla shared images of...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.