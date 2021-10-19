Tesla Cybertruck Spotted With Visible Side Mirrors (Video)

A Tesla Cybertruck has been sighted in California with an updated design, Drive Tesla Canada reported. The article noted that Jesse Sandoval spotted the Cybertruck and told them the photo was taken at the Castle Airport in Atwater, California — just two hours from the Fremont factory.

What’s notable are the side mirrors on this particular Cybertruck. When I was at Tesla’s AI Day event, the Cybertruck I took photos of did not have any side mirrors. That is how the Cybertruck has always been seen when spotted out in public up till now. The video shows that Tesla has updated the prototype.

Drive Tesla Canada noted that the other feature that Tesla seemed to be testing was rear-wheel driving. This feature is something that Elon Musk said would allow the Cybertruck to perform tight turns and maneuver with high agility. In July, Elon Musk explained in a tweet that the Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown, but let people know about this new feature.

“We’re adding rear-wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility. Lot of other great things coming.”

Although it’s hard to tell for certain in the video, the Cybertruck seems to be turning in a tight radius.

Although the video clip didn’t pick up any other details, the side mirrors were clearly visible. Adam Hoov on Twitter shared that he wasn’t a fan of the side mirrors on the Cybertruck, but Elon Musk explained that they are required by law. He added that they are designed to be easily removed by owners. His tweet confirmed what many suspected — that the Cybertruck will indeed have side mirrors — but also gave hope to the many who were eager to see that aerodynamic problem solved — by indicating that people could take off the side mirrors. (How police in different locations will respond is a different matter.)

They’re required by law, but designed to be easy to remove by owners — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2021

