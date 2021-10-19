Porsche Recalls 11,287 Taycans In USA Due To Small “Issue” With Hazard Lights

Porsche is having to recall a total of 11,287 Taycans to address an issue with the automatic emergency braking software that can cause the hazard lights to turn on when they shouldn’t, Autoblog reports. This is almost all of the Taycans in the US, the article noted, while adding that it is more of a calibration issue than an actual defect. The system works rather well — maybe a little bit too well.

CarComplaints notes that the issue violated federal safety standards and that Porsche said that it works as it was designed to. The problem is the random activation of hazard warning lights during non-emergency situations could lead to confusion. According to the article, Porsche learned of the problem towards the end of August when its engineers found that Taycans are programmed with “pre-collision automatic hazard warning lamp activation logic that may exceed the automatic activation functionality” permitted by US safety standards.

Porsche noted that this feature is allowed in other markets and that the pre-collision hazard lights provide a net safety benefit, but the automatic activation of it violates safety standards nonetheless. Owners of Taycans will find that turn signal lights in the instrument clusters along with hazard warning controls indicate if there’s an activation of the hazard warning lights.

The solution is for Taycan owners to take their cars to the dealer to be reprogrammed to remove the pre-collision hazard light functions.

Porsche will mail recall notices in December. If you are a Porsche Taycan owner, you can call 800-767-7243 and use recall number AMC1 if you have any questions.

Just a few days ago, CNBC reported that the Porsche Taycan outsold its 911 ICE car during the first nine months of 2021; a sign of the times. Also, we just published a report showing that Porsche has the highest proportion of its US auto sales being electric of any legacy automaker (12.2%). Drivers want EVs and clean energy vehicles that don’t produce greenhouse gases. Porsche is seeing this first hand with its rise in Taycan sales.

Hopefully Porsche can quickly solve that recall for its customers and doesn’t suffer any other small or large setbacks with its popular electric sports car. We definitely need more EVs on the roads.

