HiPhi X Pops To The Top — The Super SUV Tops Premium EV Sales In China

From Shanghai comes the news of an interesting monthly auto sales report released by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center. The #1 top selling premium electric vehicle in China for the month of September is the dynamic new EV from HiPhi, which says that its vehicle is in “a new vehicle class — TECHLUXE.”

It’s true, the EV sports some rather interesting features, such as the world’s first touch-free, door-handle-free doors in a production vehicle thanks to the world’s first facial recognition entry in a production vehicle.

Several features — from intelligent and attractive lighting to an appealing touchscreen to high-quality, luxurious seats — are bringing buyers to the new Chinese brand, which comes from Human Horizons Group Inc.

The report notes that this is the first time a domestic brand has led sales of premium electric vehicles in China. What a beginning and milestone for HiPhi X, beating out the likes of Porsche, Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, and Jaguar.

The Porsche Taycan comes in second before another Chinese model, the Hongqi E-HS9, grabs third place with 390 units. Then you get more of the better known global models from Germany, the Mercedes-Benz EQC (319 units) and Audi e-tron (a meager 79 units).

Human Horizons Founder & CEO Ding Lei said of the latest result, “It is wonderful to see the market’s continuous enthusiasm for our HiPhi X. Through a nationwide user community, we at Human Horizons are committed to providing a completely unique experience for our valued customers. It is also an honor to be the first Chinese luxury electric vehicle to top the chart. We would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey, and expect things to get even better from here.”

Month after month, since May, the momentum has increased, with more than 2,000 vehicles in total sold nationwide. There are four different trim levels on sale: the six-seat Performance, Luxury, Flagship, and the ultra-luxurious RMB 800,000 ($125,337) four-seater released in August. The target for the HiPhi X is to become the premier new-tech, luxury, and energy-intelligent vehicle in China.

Advertisement