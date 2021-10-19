Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
HiPhi X. Image courtesy of HiPhi.

Cars

HiPhi X Pops To The Top — The Super SUV Tops Premium EV Sales In China

Unique to HiPhi X, users are also able to actively play a role in the car’s evolution through Human Horizons’ design principle of “value defined through co-creation”.

Published

Image courtesy of HiPhi

From Shanghai comes the news of an interesting monthly auto sales report released by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center. The #1 top selling premium electric vehicle in China for the month of September is the dynamic new EV from HiPhi, which says that its vehicle is in “a new vehicle class — TECHLUXE.”

It’s true, the EV sports some rather interesting features, such as the world’s first touch-free, door-handle-free doors in a production vehicle thanks to the world’s first facial recognition entry in a production vehicle.

Image courtesy of HiPhi

Several features — from intelligent and attractive lighting to an appealing touchscreen to high-quality, luxurious seats — are bringing buyers to the new Chinese brand, which comes from Human Horizons Group Inc.

The report notes that this is the first time a domestic brand has led sales of premium electric vehicles in China. What a beginning and milestone for HiPhi X, beating out the likes of Porsche, Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, and Jaguar.

“Starting from RMB 570,000, the HiPhi X falls under the premium electric vehicle segment, which is defined by selling price over RMB 500,000. For the month of September, sales of HiPhi X increased by 36.7% to 641 units, surpassing Porsche’s Taycan which sold 585 units.” (PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons) 

The Porsche Taycan comes in second before another Chinese model, the Hongqi E-HS9, grabs third place with 390 units. Then you get more of the better known global models from Germany, the Mercedes-Benz EQC (319 units) and Audi e-tron (a meager 79 units).

Image courtesy of HiPhi

Image courtesy of HiPhi

Human Horizons Founder & CEO Ding Lei said of the latest result, “It is wonderful to see the market’s continuous enthusiasm for our HiPhi X. Through a nationwide user community, we at Human Horizons are committed to providing a completely unique experience for our valued customers. It is also an honor to be the first Chinese luxury electric vehicle to top the chart. We would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey, and expect things to get even better from here.”

Month after month, since May, the momentum has increased, with more than 2,000 vehicles in total sold nationwide. There are four different trim levels on sale: the six-seat Performance, Luxury, Flagship, and the ultra-luxurious RMB 800,000 ($125,337) four-seater released in August. The target for the HiPhi X is to become the premier new-tech, luxury, and energy-intelligent vehicle in China.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Cynthia Shahan started writing after previously doing research and publishing work on natural birth practices. (Several unrelated publications) She is a licensed health care provider. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education, and Montessori education, mother of four unconditionally loving spirits, teachers, and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics beyond this world. (She was able to advance more in this way led by her children.)

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

22% of New Car Sales Were Plugin Car Sales in France in September

The Tesla Model 3 was the 9th best selling car overall in France in September, and the Renault Zoe was 13th.

19 hours ago

Cars

Now More Plug-In Car Sales Than Diesel Car Sales In Europe

Now the next milestone has been passed—in August, plug-in vehicles (plug-in hybrids and pure EVs) outsold diesels in Europe for the first time, taking a 21%...

23 hours ago

Cars

After Tesla, Porsche & Volkswagen Lead in Share of Sales Being Electric in USA — 12.2% & 7.6%

The other day, we got news that Tesla CEO (or Technoking, technically) Elon Musk was invited to join a meeting of 200 Volkswagen Group...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Saving Humanity While Losing Our Humanity: Human Rights vs “Final Solutions” in the EV Market

“Live free or die: death is not the worst of evils.” — General John Stark, 1809 If you’re a defender of human rights, the...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.