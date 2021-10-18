Connect with us

Image courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

Tesla Begins Deliveries Of Its New Model X Long Range

Published

Tesla has begun the first few deliveries of its new Model X Long Range with six seats. Over the weekend, Tesla shared images of some of the deliveries taking place. In the walkaround video (further below), you can see all six seats and the yoke for steering.

Teslarati noted that the very first Model X vehicles were the six-seat variants and those reservation holders who ordered the five-seat variant noted on the TeslaMotors subreddit that they were asked by Tesla if they wanted to upgrade to the six-seat variant.

Tesmanian’s Vincent Yu also shared a video of the first refreshed Tesla Model X in the tweet below. In an article, Tesmanian noted that around 30 Tesla Model X vehicles were delivered during the delivery event at the Fremont factory, which welcomed their new owners with the falcon-wing doors opened.

It’s exciting to see a few refreshed vehicles roll out of the factory, but these are just a tiny drop in the pool compared to what Tesla plans to deliver in the coming years. During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting, Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm said, “By 2030, we are aiming to sell 20 million electric vehicles per year.”

In its 2020 Impact Report, which was shared on Twitter in August, Tesla made this statement:

“In more concrete terms, this means that by 2030 we are aiming to sell 20 million electric vehicles per year (compared to 0.5 million in 2020) as well as to deploy 1,500 GWh of energy storage per year (compared to 3 GWh in 2020).”

As you can see from the Giga Berlin event and a recent video from Sandy Munro, Tesla isn’t just setting a lofty goal — it is making preparations to meet that goal. In his video, Sandy Munro said, “This thing is built for half a million products per year — easy. And I’ve heard different things about what their maximum line speed’s going to be, but […] every 45 seconds, you’re going to see a car come off the line, and they’re talking about three shifts. So, this is a half a million cars easy per year. And Elon wants to get to — I think it’s one-tenth of the car population. So that’s like 20 million.”

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

