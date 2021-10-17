Connect with us

Bright Yellow Rivian R1T Spotted In NYC

Published

Sam Sheffer shared a short video of a beautiful, bright yellow Rivian R1T to TikTok yesterday. The electric truck was spotted in New York City and Sam noted in the video captions that he had a longer video on his YouTube channel — although, at the time of this article publishing, it is not yet up. In his TikTok video, Sam started with the front of the truck and showed that the frunk opened and closed automatically (sorry, Earl, no frunkpuppy submission here).

As with Tesla, Rivian has cameras everywhere. There are also very cool and unique roof-rack latches that easily snap on and off and can also be moved to the back of the truck above the bed area. The tires are 20 inch tires.

“Now, Rivian says this is an adventure vehicle, so in case of emergency, check this out,” Sam says while opening the door to the truck and then pressing a button along the inside of the door. “Inside the door is a built-in flashlight. How cool is that? And if the flashlight wasn’t enough for you, inside the center console thing is a portable Bluetooth speaker that charges in here!”

The truck also has an automatic liftgate that is activated by the push of a button and a gear tunnel where you can put anything from skateboards to groceries in. He also gave an inside look at the cab and showed the displays and the wooden dash. The seats are made with vegan leather, he added.

While demonstrating the charging port, which has a light to help its owner see at night, he asked, “Is this a transformer or is this a truck?”

You can watch Sam’s video on TikTok here.

 
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

