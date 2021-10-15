Tesla Model Y Outsells Model 3 In China. Cybertruck Details Removed From Website.

The Chinese Passenger Car Association says the Model Y is now the best selling Tesla in China. It reports that 33,033 Model Y SUVs were sold in September, compared to 19,120 Model 3 sedans. The surge of increasing Model Y sales can be attributed to Tesla’s appeal as an EV maker in China, according to Teslarati.

If we need any more proof that the motoring public wants more and more SUVs, it only took the Model Y seven months to outsell the Model 3 in California after it was introduced and is gaining in popularity in virtually every market where it is offered for sale. Elon Musk is on record as saying he expects the Model Y to be the most popular vehicle in the world in 2022.

Cybertruck Details Deleted

Meanwhile, a curious thing has occurred on the Tesla website. For the past two years, Tesla has published specifications and prices for three versions of the Cybertruck. There was a $39,900 single-motor base model, a $49,900 dual-motor midrange model, and the top-of-the-line three-motor model priced at $69,900. But now all specs, versions, and prices have been removed.

While the removal of specs and prices may be a disappointment for the more than 1 million people who have pre-ordered a Cybertruck, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. There have been many signs suggesting the truck was going to be postponed after it missed its first announced launch deadline.

Tesla, of course, has deleted its public relations department and refuses to respond to any requests for information from the media — a form of corporate arrogance that many find troubling. Silence has a way of promoting speculation and wild ass guesses, however, neither of which are helpful.

One WAG is that Ford has set the fox among the chickens with its new F-150 Lighting electric pickup truck, which is so conventional in appearance that it takes a trained eye to tell it apart from its gasoline- and diesel-powered cousins. (The word “Lightning” emblazoned on its flanks helps.) General Motors is about to unleash the gargantuan battery electric Hummer and is planning an electric version of the Silverado pickup truck as well. Even stodgy Dodge is getting in on the electric pickup party. Rivian has started production of its electric pickup truck.

All of those electric pickups look pretty much the same as ordinary pickup trucks. Ford, GM, and Dodge depend on pickup truck sales for a big portion of their annual earnings. If the Cybertruck has altered their opinion of what their customers want, it is hard to see it in their products.

If Tesla did respond to press inquiries, it might tell us that it is waiting for the new 4680 battery cells to hit full production or that supply chain issues are causing delays. It could even say there are a lot of changes to the prototype that need to be made in order for the Cybertruck to conform to all the laws, rules, and regulations that vehicle manufacturers have to meet.

A cynical person might assume deleting prices and specs indicates a dramatic change in plans for the highly unusual Cybertruck, while Johnna Crider says it may have to do with the Model Y being so popular. Is the Cybertruck being reconfigured to make it more appealing to mainstream buyers? Or is it simply being put on hold while Tesla cranks up production at its two new factories in Germany and Texas? “We’ll see,” said the Zen master.

Advertisement