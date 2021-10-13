National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium Hits Full Stride

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC), established in 2018 as a nonprofit public-private partnership, focuses on advancing offshore wind technology in the United States through high-impact research projects and cost-effective, responsible development to maximize economic benefits. The NOWRDC supports research to accelerate the U.S. offshore wind energy industry.

To date, NOWRDC has issued 40 R&D awards, totaling $28.3 million across 25 states. These projects generally focus on three research pillars that aim to guide technical solutions to barriers in the U.S. offshore wind energy industry:

Offshore wind technology advancement Offshore wind power resource and physical site characterization Installation, operation and maintenance (O&M), and supply chain.

All 40 projects will be spotlighted at NOWRDC’s upcoming Technical R&D Symposium — taking place virtually November 8–10, 2021. Each day of the symposium will feature a theme, project presentations, and keynote speakers. Building on the success of last year’s Technical R&D Symposium, the upcoming 2021 event will provide updates on exciting technical innovations and discoveries made under NOWRDC projects. The symposium will also provide a forum for collaborative, insightful discussion among leaders in the U.S. offshore wind industry.

NOWRDC also intends to bolster its project portfolio through a new solicitation. The first round was released late this summer relating to offshore wind supply, logistics, and O&M; and one subsequent round will occur in spring 2022. Solicitations may draw from NOWRDC’s Roadmap 3.0 — the overarching technical guidance document for offshore wind R&D topics. This document was updated in June 2021 to account for already-achieved research objectives and to incorporate new research priorities and objectives — including research priorities central to the Biden administration’s goals for offshore wind.

“The consortium is making significant and critical industry-guided and prioritized investments to reduce costs and risks within the U.S. offshore wind industry and is a key part of meeting the Biden administration’s offshore wind deployment goals,” said Nate McKenzie, technology manager for offshore wind R&D at WETO.

Current funding for the consortium comes from DOE and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, each providing $20.5 million; the commonwealths of Virginia and Massachusetts; and the states of Maryland and Maine — for a total investment of approximately $48 million. In addition, the NOWRDC benefits from the dedicated engagement of its industry-spanning membership — comprising offshore wind energy developers, offshore wind equipment manufacturers, and independent entities. As a result of its diverse membership, NOWRDC can build strong networks connecting technology innovators, investors, and industry.

