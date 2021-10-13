Connect with us

National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium Hits Full Stride

With 40 offshore wind R&D awards issued so far, the NOWRDC is driving critical innovation in the U.S. offshore wind energy industry

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC), established in 2018 as a nonprofit public-private partnership, focuses on advancing offshore wind technology in the United States through high-impact research projects and cost-effective, responsible development to maximize economic benefits. The NOWRDC supports research to accelerate the U.S. offshore wind energy industry.

To date, NOWRDC has issued 40 R&D awards, totaling $28.3 million across 25 states. These projects generally focus on three research pillars that aim to guide technical solutions to barriers in the U.S. offshore wind energy industry:

  1. Offshore wind technology advancement
  2. Offshore wind power resource and physical site characterization
  3. Installation, operation and maintenance (O&M), and supply chain.

NOWRDC projects span a wide range of offshore wind energy topic areas. Figure from NOWRDC

All 40 projects will be spotlighted at NOWRDC’s upcoming Technical R&D Symposium — taking place virtually November 8–10, 2021. Each day of the symposium will feature a theme, project presentations, and keynote speakers. Building on the success of last year’s Technical R&D Symposium, the upcoming 2021 event will provide updates on exciting technical innovations and discoveries made under NOWRDC projects. The symposium will also provide a forum for collaborative, insightful discussion among leaders in the U.S. offshore wind industry.

NOWRDC also intends to bolster its project portfolio through a new solicitation. The first round was released late this summer relating to offshore wind supply, logistics, and O&M; and one subsequent round will occur in spring 2022. Solicitations may draw from NOWRDC’s Roadmap 3.0 — the overarching technical guidance document for offshore wind R&D topics. This document was updated in June 2021 to account for already-achieved research objectives and to incorporate new research priorities and objectives — including research priorities central to the Biden administration’s goals for offshore wind.

“The consortium is making significant and critical industry-guided and prioritized investments to reduce costs and risks within the U.S. offshore wind industry and is a key part of meeting the Biden administration’s offshore wind deployment goals,” said Nate McKenzie, technology manager for offshore wind R&D at WETO.

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC) is dedicated to managing industry-focused R&D of U.S. offshore wind energy. Photo courtesy of Principle Power. Artist: DOCK90

Current funding for the consortium comes from DOE and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, each providing $20.5 million; the commonwealths of Virginia and Massachusetts; and the states of Maryland and Maine — for a total investment of approximately $48 million. In addition, the NOWRDC benefits from the dedicated engagement of its industry-spanning membership — comprising offshore wind energy developers, offshore wind equipment manufacturers, and independent entities. As a result of its diverse membership, NOWRDC can build strong networks connecting technology innovators, investors, and industry.

You can register for the NOWRDC’s National Offshore Wind R&D Symposium 2021, taking place in November.

If you have questions or are interested in collaborating with the NOWRDC, please reach out to Carrie Cullen Hitt at info@nationaloffshorewind.org.

Courtesy of Energy.gov

 
The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

