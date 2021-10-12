Connect with us

Tony Seba Launches Short Film Series

Published

RethinkX co-founders James Arbib and Tony Seba are launching a new eight-part short film series based on the book Rethinking Humanity: Five Foundational Sector Disruptions, the Lifecycle of Civilizations, and the Coming Age of Freedom.

In order to make these ideas accessible to a wider audience, RethinkX has produced a series of 8 short films. With simple, evocative language and a wide range of visuals, “the new video series tells the little-understood story of the intersection between technology disruptions, societal change, and the very life cycle of civilizations.”

Despite the lateness of the hour, current disruptive technology gives hope for a bright future.

Here is the first installment. It makes the point that we cannot continue the practices of the past. “Our industrial civilisation has reached its end game.” But a technology convergence has opened a window of opportunity. Time to stop fixing the old and simply build the new. 

It is well worth the 3 minute viewing and then sharing with friends, neighbours, and family. 

 
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

