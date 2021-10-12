Connect with us

Nez Perce Tribe Receives Tesla Megapack For The Lapwai Wastewater Treatment Plant

Published

In September of this year, the Nez Perce Tribe received a Tesla Megapack for the Lapwai Wastewater Treatment Plant. In the video below, Rachel Paisano-Edwards, a member of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, noted that the tribe was told that this was the first Tesla Megapack in the State of Idaho, and possibly the whole Northwest.

 

“It is such an experience that the Nez Perce Tribe is the one that brought this to Idaho and is the first to experience a Tesla powerpack.”

The NiMiiPuu, also known as the Nez Perce Tribe, have been in the area that is now north-central Idaho, southeastern Washington, and northeastern Oregon for thousands of years.

Joshua Powell, CEO and Co-Founder RevoluSun and Director of freedomHAUS, announced on LinkedIn that last week, his team delivered the first Tesla Megapack in Idaho to the Nez Perce Tribe. He said that the project will deliver energy autonomy and true sustainable operations at the Lapwai Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The plant has been supported almost entirely with a tribal workforce and training program that was authored by Tuck Miller, the project lead, during the pandemic.

At the Lapwai plant, their water technicians operate and maintain three water systems that serve the entire tribe. There are also two sewer systems, and the goal is to provide clean water for the tribe while keeping the cost at a rate residents can afford.

 
