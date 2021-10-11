EMotorad To Showcase Its E-Bikes At Dubai Expo 2020

I recently interviewed EMotorad CEO Kunal Gupta, who told me that they were preparing to showcase the company’s premium, Indian-made e-bikes at Dubai Expo 2020. No, that is not a typo, even though it is clearly deep into 2021. The event is a 6-month-long showcase. The company shared a press release with me and emphasized the importance of sustainability and how the world is moving towards electric vehicles.

EMotorad will showcase its 9 e-bikes at the Expo after recently launching them in the UAE market. The company sees this as a major opportunity to redefine mobility across the globe. The company stated that it will showcase a portfolio of different e-bike models that have yet to be released and that visitors to Dubai Expo 2020 can expect to see some really transformative sets of mobility.

Kunal Gupta shared some thoughts in the press release:

“Through this Expo, we want to create mass awareness not just for e-bikes but electric mobility too, to the consumers, businessmen, and end-users coming from all across the globe. We are also looking for lucrative business opportunities, partnerships, and exploring new markets. We would like to understand the needs and requirements of each and every individual client.”

The 9 e-bikes the company is showcasing are:

EMX T-REX Doodle Trible Ener-G Lil E Malta Atlantis Rogue

Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder of EMotorad, said:

“The world of EV is more inclined towards the utilization of e-bikes, and we open them up and want to utilize this opportunity of being at Expo. We have got a lot of business deals, partnerships, and B2B business from the experts present at the event. The experience so far has been really good, and have got many competitors across the globe in the event. We don’t really see them as our competitors, but our co-players. EV as a fleet needs a lot of co-players to probably exist.”

