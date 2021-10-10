Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Redesigned Headlights To Not Blind While Bright — Legal In Europe, Not In US

Published

Yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to a tweet about headlights — yep, headlights. Paul Kelly shared a photo of new Tesla headlights at the Berlin factory and noted that the lights are fully adaptive on the Berlin-built Model Y. In his second tweet, he shared a video. Elon Musk responded and said something that many who suffer from photophobia (those who are extremely sensitive to light) would find relieving — if only it were legal here.

Tesmanian had more info on the new headlights. The article noted that both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y will have adaptive headlights in Europe. The lamps will follow the curve of the road and give a better lit and solidified field of vision. The article noted that this is an important step for autonomous vehicles — good headlights will help to correctly show objects around curves.

There have been challenges with bringing this type of technology to the market here in the US. Headlights that have changing beam patterns aren’t allowed to be used for night driving in the US — unlike Europe. The challenge the article referred to is a 1967 US regulation that made it illegal for auto manufacturers to create headlights in which both low and high beams operate at the same time.

Also known as Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108, the code serves to reduce traffic accidents. The code is based on old lighting technology and doesn’t necessarily apply to today’s technological innovations, such as adaptive driving beam lights. Headlights involve a self-certification process, meaning that it’s up to each auto manufacturer to keep their lights in line.

Due to this code, US drivers don’t have access to ADB headlights that combat the need to turn off high beams with oncoming traffic. For this to happen, the lights cast a shadow so oncoming drivers can still see while maintaining the high beam brightness needed. You can read more about all of this here.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Australian Couple’s Uplifting Story With Tesla Virtual Power Plant

I saw an interesting post by Tesla on its LinkedIn page about the story of Neville and Linda Hicks, who are part of South...

5 hours ago

Cars

MrBeast Awards A 9-Year-Old Fan A Tesla Model 3

This is a sweet, heartwarming story that’s sure to brighten your day. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that popular YouTuber MrBeast recently awarded a 9-year...

7 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Video: Tesla Giga Berlin Factory Tour — Dance of the Robots

YouTube channel “Giga Berlin/GF4Tesla, build GIGABERLIN” has shared a 28-minute long video tour of Tesla’s Giga Berlin. The video started out with a group...

8 hours ago

Cars

Samsung Will Play A Key Role As Tesla Cybertruck Comes To Market

The deal between Tesla and Samsung is almost complete for the production of the next-generation Tesla FSD chip, aka HW 4.0 (Hardware 4). A...

10 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.