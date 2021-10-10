Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model 3 driving picture quality
image courtesy of Tesla

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Outsells Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, And Mercedes C-Class In Germany!

Tesla is outselling Audi, BMW, and Mercedes in their home market.

Published

Elon Musk has been challenging other automakers to build compelling electric cars for years now, and many are finally picking up the gauntlet. The auto industry is in chaos at the moment due to a critical lack of computer chips, but nonetheless, it has to be a shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes — the proud triumvirate of premium German carmakers — to learn that the Tesla Model 3 outsold all of their midsize, combustion engined offerings combined in Germany is September.

As a group, the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes C/CLA-Class racked up 6,100 sales in Germany in September, according to its Federal Motor Transport Authority. Wirtschafts Woche crunched the sales numbers and determined that Model 3 sales totaled 6,800 for the same month. Du meine Güte!

The figures show the Model 3 neck and neck with the always popular Volkswagen Golf. Even after aggregating sales of the A4, S4, RS4, A5, S5, and RS5, Audi was only able to claim 900 sales. BMW sold 3,000 3 Series cars in September, and Mercedes added 2,200 C/CLA-Class sales for the month.

And this is before the new Tesla factory in Grünheide gets going. No wonder Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen Group, told his top managers last week the company needs to dismantle its old factories and replace them with new, more efficient production facilities if it wants to remain competitive with Tesla going forward.

That said, note that Tesla’s deliveries come in waves, with the 3rd quarter of each month dominating delivery and registration numbers. The Model 3 still might not be #1 for year-to-date EV sales in the country. On the other hand, looking at how close it was at the end of August, it may well be the #1 top selling electric vehicle across the first three quarters of 2021 in Deutschland.

Just a bit more than 3,000 units behind the Volkswagen e-Up in the first 8 months of the year, the Tesla Model 3 most likely surpassed it and the Volkswagen ID.3 in September.

True Volkswagen supporters, however, will point out that Volkswagen Group sells a lot more electric models and is far in the lead as an automotive group in plugin vehicle sales (or even pure BEV sales).

Tesla is somewhere after the #5 spot.

Overall, though, the story is the transition away from fossil fuel vehicles. “In September 2020, BMW, Audi and Mercedes were still able to sell more than 11,000 vehicles from their combustion engines in the Model 3 segment, almost twice as many as in September 2021,” Wirtschaftts Woche states. The German news outlet notes that the EV revolution is beginning to gather momentum in Germany. In September, 41 percent fewer gasoline-powered vehicles were sold in Germany compared to the same period the previous year. Sales of vehicles with diesel engines plummeted as much as 54 percent on a year-over-year basis, mirroring the experience of Norway, where diesel car sales have all but evaporated. By contrast, sales of hybrids were up by 11 percent, plug-in hybrids were up 14 percent, and sales of pure electric cars increased by a dramatic 59 percent.

The numbers don’t lie. Electric car sales are surging in Germany as the transition to EVs accelerates. If Germany’s Big Three can’t turn around sales of their cars equipped with infernal combustion engines, their future is very much at risk. Of the three, Volkswagen and Mercedes (in that order) seem to be pushing aggressively into electric cars, but BMW seems to be mostly resting on its laurels and wishing the EV revolution never happened. Of the three, the prestigious company from Bavaria seems most threatened with extinction.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Lucy Pulls Back the Tesla FSD Football Again

It’s been a couple of years since many of us first expected our cars would be getting “feature complete” Full Self-Driving. In 2018 when...

41 mins ago

Cars

Tesla Sales & Future of Tesla Discussion with Ride the Lightning, Starman, & EVANNEX

Matt Pressman and I recently had what sounded like a fun and useful idea — connect with a few top Tesla followers and thought...

20 hours ago

Cars

Dacia Spring Leads Italy’s BEV Market To Record 8% In September As Tesla Model Y Lands

Originally published on opportunity:energy. It is a momentous time for electric vehicles throughout Europe. September sales have brought fresh records throughout the continent’s major...

1 day ago

Cars

21% of Automobiles Sold in Netherlands in September Were Fully Electric!

32% Plugin Vehicle Market Share in the Netherlands in September

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.