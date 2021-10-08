Tesla Tweaks Referral Program Again, Restores Cash Bonus for Solar Panels

Another month, another mysterious tweak to Tesla’s referral program. Back in September, Tesla surprised us with the sudden removal of its cars from the referral program. Prior to September 18th, 2021, you could get 1,000 free miles of Tesla Supercharging with the purchase or lease of any Tesla vehicle as long as you used a referral link or code with your purchase. The referring Tesla owner got that same bonus. But with the cost of “free supercharging” rising, the company eliminated that perk.

At that same time, Tesla also removed traditional solar panel systems from the referral program. Prior to September 18th, both the buyer and the referring customer could get a cash incentive for the purchase of either a Tesla Solar Roof or a traditional solar panel system. But after that date, only the Solar Roof was eligible for the incentive. Today, Tesla added traditional solar panel systems back to the program.

As of October 8th, 2021, buyers of either a Tesla solar roof or a Tesla solar panel system can get a cash rebate of $300 for a traditional solar panel system or $500 for a solar roof once the system is installed and brought online. The referring customer also earns a cash reward of $300 for a solar panel system or $500 for a solar roof. To be eligible for the cash incentive, customers must follow a referral link for an online order or use a referral code for a phone order.

The catch? All Tesla solar panel and solar roof systems require the purchase of one or more Tesla PowerWall batteries. And as Elon stated at the shareholders’ meeting yesterday, the battery cells are in short supply and the company is currently prioritizing car battery packs over home battery storage. So it may take the company some time to fulfill your order.

