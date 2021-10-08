Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
As of October 8, 2021, Tesla solar panel system purchases are again eligible for a cash incentive through the Tesla referral program.

Rooftop Solar

Tesla Tweaks Referral Program Again, Restores Cash Bonus for Solar Panels

Published

Another month, another mysterious tweak to Tesla’s referral program. Back in September, Tesla surprised us with the sudden removal of its cars from the referral program. Prior to September 18th, 2021, you could get 1,000 free miles of Tesla Supercharging with the purchase or lease of any Tesla vehicle as long as you used a referral link or code with your purchase. The referring Tesla owner got that same bonus. But with the cost of “free supercharging” rising, the company eliminated that perk.

At that same time, Tesla also removed traditional solar panel systems from the referral program. Prior to September 18th, both the buyer and the referring customer could get a cash incentive for the purchase of either a Tesla Solar Roof or a traditional solar panel system. But after that date, only the Solar Roof was eligible for the incentive. Today, Tesla added traditional solar panel systems back to the program.

As of October 8th, 2021, buyers of either a Tesla solar roof or a Tesla solar panel system can get a cash rebate of $300 for a traditional solar panel system or $500 for a solar roof once the system is installed and brought online. The referring customer also earns a cash reward of $300 for a solar panel system or $500 for a solar roof. To be eligible for the cash incentive, customers must follow a referral link for an online order or use a referral code for a phone order. If you know a Tesla customer already, we’d suggest contacting that person for their referral link or code. If you need a code, feel free to use mine in order to get the incentive:

Tesla Referral Link <– use this for a cash bonus on your Tesla solar purchase

If ordering by phone or chat, you can use Tesla referral code: christopher55570

The catch? All Tesla solar panel and solar roof systems require the purchase of one or more Tesla PowerWall batteries. And as Elon stated at the shareholders’ meeting yesterday, the battery cells are in short supply and the company is currently prioritizing car battery packs over home battery storage. So it may take the company some time to fulfill your order.

 

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

is an EV and alternative fuel enthusiast who has been writing about technology since 2003.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Tesla Donated A Solar Roof Worth At Least $150,000 To Buffalo Heritage Carousel In 2020

In August 2020, The Buffalo News reported that Tesla donated a solar roof to the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside, which was scheduled to...

September 21, 2021
Tesla Solar Tesla Solar

Rooftop Solar

Tesla Cuts Cost of Solar Roof and Solar Panels with New $500 Referral Bonus

UPDATES: September 18, 2021: Tesla modified the referral program such that *only* solar roof purchases qualify for the referral bonus ($500). Tesla vehicles and...

September 15, 2021

Batteries

Bringing Solar & Tesla Batteries To Restaurants In New Orleans To “Stay Lit,” And How You Can Help

Several organizations are bringing solar to New Orleans restaurants in an effort to “Stay Lit” as a part of hurricane preparedness, Big Easy Magazine...

September 12, 2021
Panther National sustainable Tesla community Panther National sustainable Tesla community

Batteries

Panther National Partners With Tesla To Build A Cleaner Luxury Community

Tesla is building a new 218-home luxury development in Florida with solar roofs, batteries, and EV chargers, Yahoo! News reports. Centaur US Holdings is...

August 8, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.