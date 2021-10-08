Earlier this afternoon, thankfully, I got my Tesla Safety Score up to 100. That should mean that I get the FSD Beta update tonight from Tesla and get “Navigate on Autopilot on City Streets.” (We’ll see.) After sharing the news with some friends and colleagues, one of them suggested that I write an article explaining how to get a Tesla Safety Score of 100. My first thought was something like, “I just did that yesterday.” Then I thought that at least combined with my article about the scoring system being extremely sensitive, I had already written that story. Then I realized, well, actually, I haven’t done a clear, simple piece about how to get 100. So, I decided to write this up.

Then … messaging with another friend, David Havasi, I found out that he also had a score of 100 but with a very, very different breakdown when looking at the details. That’s when the plan went from “write a simple, clear piece about how to get 100” to “Wait, what?… This is more complicated than I thought.” Let’s start with the former.

My 3 simple steps to getting a score of 100:

Never touch the brake pedal (or, at least, not until the car is nearly at a stop already). Never make a turn without slowing down like a great-grandpa first. (I’m not really sure how much you have to slow down. I just know thatI lost some points one day for “aggressive turning” and I don’t know how, so I’ve been taking turns extra cautiously since then.) Always leave a few seconds between yourself and the car in front of you.

Now, to do all of those things, there are a few tricks I’ve picked up. To avoid having to use the brake pedal at a sudden yellow light, I slow down a bit while a moderate distance away from a green light so that I can slow down just with regen braking if needed, and then as soon as I hit a crossover point where that would get too difficult, I speed up to a somewhat quicker (but normal, legal, and safe) speed that will get me through the light even if it suddenly turns yellow.

Get in whatever lane you will need to turn in as soon as possible. Stay away from heavy traffic as much as possible. Watch out especially early to see if the car in front of you is going to slow down for a potential right turn from the right lane.

That all seems clear, right? Well, now look at David’s score:

Wait, what???

How does he have a score of 100 with “Unsafe Following” in orange with 14.5% and “Aggressive Turning” at 0.6%? I actually had 99 still when I had “Hard Braking” at 0.2% and “Aggressive Turning” at 0.2% and everything else at 0%. I actually had to drive for another 40 or 50 miles or so after getting those score to 0.2% and 0.2% before I got bumped up to an overall score of 100. Color me confused.

Any ideas? Does “Unsafe Following” actually not matter at all and not get counted in the overall score? Is “Aggressive Turning” also not that important? In any case, no matter how you cut it, I don’t under stand how David’s detailed scores add up to 100. But maybe I’m being obtuse.

So, take my advice further up on how to get a score of 100, or just be extra sure to never touch the brake pedal and not get a “forward collision warning.”

Update: Here are a couple of useful explanations of what’s going on:

Because it is a daily weighted average. Essentially unless you scored exactly the same in every stat and drove the exact same miles every day as someone else, no two peoples front page numbers will look the same. — Paul Tinetti (@ColoradoFF818c) October 9, 2021

How did you calculate that? I think the formula is based on daily score and those numbers below the total score don’t matter like you’d expect. Formula: (day1Score* day1Miles + day2Score* day2Miles…)/total miles driven for all days — Christopher Tan (@ChristopherJTan) October 9, 2021

Those followed this surprising result:

Advertisement