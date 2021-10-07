German EV Rental Car Company Makes Tesla Its Only Brand

ElektroHub, a German battery electric vehicle company that once offered a variety of EVs for rent, is changing its selection to only renting out Tesla vehicles. Alex Voigt shared a video on Twitter about this and added that this is why he sharply criticizes auto manufacturers for offering battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that are not compelling or have significant issues. He pointed out that a BEV that isn’t convincing will risk people claiming that the technology, service, and charging aren’t mature. In his opinion, most of the electric vehicles on the market bring that risk.

This is exactly why I sharply criticize all BEV manufacturers except Tesla for offering vehicles that are not compelling An unconvincing BEV risks people saying the technology, service & charging offerings are not mature, except Tesla This company has come to that conclusion — Alex (@alex_avoigt) October 6, 2021

The video Alex shared was made by Nico Pliquett, who shared it in German. I was able to watch it thanks to the translated subtitles and in the video. Standing next to a Porsche Taycan, Nico described problems with software, having to register as a guest in his own car again, and a variety of other problems with the car. EVs that the rental car company previously included in its fleet were the Porsche Taycan, VW ID.3 and ID.4, Škoda Enyaq, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Ioniq, and Teslas.

ElektroHub doesn’t just rent out EVs. It also advocates for sustainability and is donating funds from its shop to a climate protection project. In July 2021, they donated €4,000 to the German Red Cross to support the victims of the recent flooding disaster.

Advertisement