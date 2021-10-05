Genex Power Will Use 40 Tesla Megapacks For Bouldercombe Battery Project

Genex Power, which is focused on developing a portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects across Australia, has announced the execution of a supply agreement contract with Tesla for its Bouldercombe Battery Project in Queensland.

The company noted that the Tesla energy storage devices are some of the best products available on the market for battery energy storage systems, and that Genex made its selection of Tesla as its preferred battery supplier and integrator in August 2020.

A total of 40 Tesla Megapacks will be delivered by Tesla under the supply agreement. This will create a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 50 MW (power)/100 MWh (energy). It’s slated to be fully operational in the first half of 2023.

The company said that it plans to make its final investment decision on the project within the coming months. James Harding, Genex CEO, said that the agreement with Tesla was a key milestone.

“This …milestone in the project’s development [is] one the company has been working towards since Tesla’s appointment as the preferred supplier … in 2020.

“The project is Genex’s first large-scale BESS, and is part of our Como strategy to broaden our footprint in energy storage.”

Tesla Megapacks Sold Out Through 2022

This above statement is most likely the reason for the 2023 date Genex announced. In July, CleanTechnica‘s Steve Hanley noted that Elon Musk shared that the Megapack is sold out through the end of next year. In response to a question from New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu, Elon Musk said:

“We have a significant unmet demand in stationary storage. Megapack is basically sold out through the end of next year, I believe.

“As all transitions to sustainable energy production, solar and wind are intermittent and by their nature really need battery packs in order to provide a steady flow of electricity. And when you look at all the utilities in the world, this is a vast amount of batteries that are needed. That’s why in the long term, we really think sort of combined Tesla and suppliers need to produce at least 1,000 gigawatt-hours a year, and maybe 2,000 gigawatt-hours a year.”

