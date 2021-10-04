Connect with us

Proterra Electric Bus At National Drive Electric Week Connecticut Event

Tis the season for National Drive Electric Week! Bridgeport, Connecticut’s event had a special guest. Proterra brought its electric bus and The EV Club of Connecticut’s Paul Braren was there to cover it all. Paul said that this was his first time seeing an electric bus at a National Drive Electric Week.

The bus driver explained that the bus was charged at night and that it runs 9–12 hours, a full shift. The driver also touched upon an issue with electric buses and how it was solved. “The bus is quiet, so if somebody’s jogging or something and they don’t see it, they can’t hear the bus. So the driver can put on the crowd control and it’ll make some noise.” It’s a slight buzzing noise. Another feature the bus has is: when the driver is turning, there’s an audio sound that says, “Bus is turning.” See more in the video above.

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

