Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

A Lighthearted But Effective Automotive Commercial For Electric Audi

Published

Guest post by Jim Ringold

How many automobile commercials do you think you have ever seen and ignored on TV? Certainly thousands and thousands of car commercials. What got me thinking about all those forgettable commercials was the commercial that got me thinking. But before we get to this 2021 AUDI commercial, I’d like to reminisce about some of my favorites from the past in a similar vein to the AUDI Water Balloon Commercial.

Let’s disregard the millions (well, almost) of commercials done in the US desert southwest with the spotlessly clean cars creating great clouds of dust as they circle and zoom — well over-used in commercials. Then there are the hundreds of thousands of ads with the subject car being driven without any other traffic on city streets, in a big city preferably, in ways you will never be able to do legally! And they are always followed with the requisite “Driven on a closed circuit by professional drivers” advisory.

The AUDI Water Balloon Commercial showcases current car models and the extensive heritage of the company. This is a format that had its beginnings in a Mercedes-Benz commercial in its “Mercedes-Benz 125 Years Anniversary Commercials” of nine years ago. It is an impressive collection. It is not an emotional one, but Mercedes can do emotion, and I loved “Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything.” Now that is unbeatable heritage. Porsche did the “show the full line of cars” thing with the fun “The Heist” Super Bowl ad that was a great production but did not stir the emotions like Bertha Benz did. Great cars, though, and the star of the show was the new fully electric Porsche Taycan.

BMW was on an expensive-to-make roll when they did the short BMW films in the series “The Hire,” including “Star,” an impressive one starring Madonna as the passenger and Clive Owen as the driver of a BMW M Car of course. It was directed by Guy Ritchie, Madonna’s husband at the time. Only he could have talked Madonna into it. There are several great BMW films in this series, all on YouTube.

There are several others as well, but on to what inspired this and has an electric angle.

If you are still with me, the ad that motivated all this is the AUDI Water Balloon Commercial. Like the BMW stories of old, this commercial used known actors — Lanny Join, known for the endless series Lost, and Julia Lehman from the series Narcos: Mexico are the lead actors. Of course, four of AUDI’s all-time great race drivers are included, as well as YouTube influencers.

When I first discovered this AUDI commercial and shared it with my car friends, I got more than the normal happy responses. This is just a fun commercial! Stick around for the outtakes. This really was a huge undertaking for a commercial. Kudos to AUDI doing it.

There is no other neighborhood on earth where everyone owns one or more AUDIs, but it leaves no doubt that AUDI owners are fun people, which is where this commercial is a big time success. You too will enjoy in this in rather uptight COVID time.

Well, this is CleanTechnica, and the AUDI Water Balloon Commercial does show AUDI design exercises leading into the EV Era. While Tesla does not advertise, owners have felt the need to produce ads of their own to highlight the fun and convenience of owning a Tesla. Some are quite good and fit into the “feel good” category. Check out “Future of Cars Tesla Model S Commercials” and the Tesla Model 3 Commercial “Feel It.” These are new times and EVs will be seen in more and more commercials. Clear skies are coming, ready or not!

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Plugin Vehicles Hit 22% Market Share In Europe In August!

The European passenger plugin vehicle market is staying in the fast lane. More than 155,000 plugin vehicles were registered in August — which is...

September 27, 2021

Cars

Ford CEO Calls For Lower EV Prices, Audi Q4 E-Tron Costs Less Than Q5

Ford CEO Jim Farley says electric cars need to be less expensive. Audi agrees.

September 26, 2021

Cars

Oddities Dominate IAA — Are Electric Vehicle Concepts Newsworthy?

The Munich Motor Show (IAA) was held last week in … Munich. On the one hand, it’s exciting to see new electric vehicles hit...

September 14, 2021

Cars

Electric Cars Are Coming, No Matter What Some Media & Critics Say

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris As it becomes clearer that electric transportation is the future, the haters, Luddites, and boo-birds are out in full...

September 10, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.