Vintage Porsche 912 Gets Tesla Upgrade

Published

A vintage Porsche 912 has gone electric with a Tesla Model S transplant, Green Car Reports reports. The 1928 Porsche 912 was converted by Zelectric and was recently shown on Jay Leno’s Garage. Davide Bernardo and Trent Wonsley showed Leno how they converted the classic Porsche into a fully electric vehicle.

For those worried about altering a pristine vehicle, Zelectric doesn’t cut or weld anything and the car can be converted back to its original state if desired. (But who would want that?)

The classic car used the same body shell as the 911 but originally had a 4-cylinder engine. The power unit is located in the back and drives the rear wheels. The motor, which is mounted in the rear, fits in almost the same area it would in a Tesla but only adds 300 pounds over the stock curb weight — while taking up less space.

The vehicle is estimated at 2,505 pounds due to having only 34kWh of batteries. It is half the weight of a Tesla Model S.

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

