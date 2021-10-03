Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Core Lithium Lithium Finnis Project
Core Lithium's Finniss Lithium Project is located just south of Darwin Port in the Northern Territory.

Batteries

Tesla & the Diggers in Australia

This new mine will further cement Australia’s position as the largest producer and exporter of Lithium in the world.

Published

The legend says that Australian soldiers got nicknamed “the diggers” during World War I because of the engineering prowess displayed at the ill fated Gallipoli campaign. 

Now, that prowess is once again on display at Core Lithium’s Northern Territory Finniss Project (mine). Yahuna, a key lithium supplier to Tesla has signed a 4 year offtake agreement to access the 150 million tons of the white gold the mine will produce.

“The project and FID (Final Investment Decision) are underpinned by high-grade lithium deposits that have the potential to support long term lithium supply from northern Australia, quality lithium offtake partners and a highly engaged and supportive NT government,” Managing Director Stephen Biggins said.

This new mine will further cement Australia’s position as the largest producer and exporter of lithium in the world. As more and more materials that support the electric vehicle revolution and the transition to solar and wind generation, supported by batteries, are mined in Australia, I would hope that the thermal coal industry will assume a diminishing role in our export portfolio and hence assert less influence over our politicians and their policy decisions. 

Remember when EVs first started to make their presence felt, and so many people predicted failure because of how “rare” lithium was. Then there was prediction of a lithium glut, and then a shortage. Amazing what you can find when you go looking for it. The mining industry is transitioning, even if the federal government isn’t.

We’ve still got a long way to go, according to Google. In financial year 2020, around 1.09 billion Australian dollars worth of lithium were exported from Australia. In the same year, the export value of coal from Australia was approximately 54.62 billion Australian dollars.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Breakthrough Research Makes Battery Recycling More Economical

How do we make battery recycling cost effective? Scientists at the ReCell Center have taken another step towards that goal.

2 hours ago

Cars

Tesla’s Q3 Deliveries (241,300) Just 1,300 (0.5%) More Than My April Forecast (240,000)

What to expect of Tesla deliveries in the 4th quarter and 2021 as a whole?

2 hours ago

Clean Transport

1st Electric Fire Truck In Australia

"Transitioning just one of our existing trucks to an electric fire truck is forecast to reduce diesel fuel consumption by about 185,000 litres over...

2 hours ago

Cars

Top 20 Plugin Electric Vehicles in the World — August 2021

Global plugin vehicle registrations were up 114% in August 2021 compared to August 2020, scoring 516,000 units (or 7.7% share of the overall auto...

19 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.