Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image of oil spill location from City of Huntington Beach

Fossil Fuels

Massive 126,000+ Gallon Oil Spill In California Kills Wildlife & Shuts Down Beachfronts

Published

There’s been another oil spill. This time it’s off the coast of California, and it is already having devastating effects. We are really hell-bent on destroying this planet, aren’t we? KTLA reported that several beachfront areas have been closed from the Huntington Beach Pier down to Newport Beach.

The oil slick was noticed on Saturday and is believed to have come from a leaking pipeline connected to an offshore oil platform, Elly. Elly is operated by Beta Offshore, which is a Long Beach unit of Houston’s Amplify Energy. The platform is located in federal waters off of the Los Angeles County coast. It processes crude oil production from two other platforms and is on top of the Beta Field, which is a large reservoir of crude oil. The waters, KTLA noted, are overseen by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The oil seeped into Huntington Beach and Talbert Marsh. The marsh is home to around 90 species of birds. Officials have measured a 5.8-mile oil plume running from the Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach. It’s “approximately 13 square miles in size.”

Local officials said: “Given the oil spill impacts, the decision was made by both the City and the State to close the ocean from the Pier all the way down to the Santa Ana River jetty. […]

“In order to facilitate clean-up efforts, and given the potential health impacts, the decision has been made to cancel the final day of the show due to yesterday’s spill.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you in advance for your understanding.”

The Great Pacific Airshow canceled its final day due to the oil spill. This decision was made to help the city, U.S. Coast Guard, and state agencies to focus on the cleanup as well as the investigation. So far, there are 126,000 gallons spilled. Regarding the air show, officials stated:

“The City acknowledges the gravity of the decision to cancel the final day of the iconic Pacific Airshow and the disappointment that this decision will cause.

“However, the need for prompt and intensive intervention efforts requires complete and unfettered access to the marine environment.”

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told KTLA that the oil was still leaking from the broken pipeline located five miles off the coast.

“It’s still leaking and the responsible party for this is underway right now trying to repair the leak from the pipeline.

“Please do not go in the water. I see that there are still some people out here fishing. This is a toxic area. You should not be fishing out here, and we should stay at least 50 feet from the shore.”

“We’re asking people to avoid going to the beach and to not touch the animals … because it is toxic.”

Featured image from City of Huntington Beach

Some other videos and updates:

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Fossil Fuels

Every Offshore Drilling Disaster Started with a Lease Sale

Article courtesy of NRDC. By Lauren Kubiak & Valerie Cleland It’s hard to believe that after record-breaking oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico, the Biden Administration...

1 day ago

Cap And Trade

Carbon Market Mechanisms Around The World

The following is an excerpt from a new CleanTechnica report, The Carbon Cure: Effective Actions to Combat Climate Change through Carbon Markets. For more on the types of...

5 days ago

Agriculture

This San Francisco Housing Development Comes With Its Own Farm

Some things just scream “San Francisco.” The Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, cable cars — they’re all associated with San Francisco as the city is...

September 24, 2021

Clean Power

Forecast: U.S. Hydropower Generation to Decline 14% in 2021 Due to Drought

In our latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we forecast that electricity generation from U.S. hydropower plants will be 14% lower in 2021 than it was in...

September 23, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.