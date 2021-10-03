Experience Solar in Your Community & Across the USA Today!

BOULDER, Colorado — Feeling overwhelmed with details when it comes to going solar? Don’t know where to start? Need to see the numbers for yourself? Check out your neighbor’s solar system and decreased energy bills! The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) invites you to attend their 26th annual ASES National Solar Tour this weekend, October 2-3. This is the largest-in-the-nation annual grassroots solar event and it takes place both virtually AND in-person across the country. See solar homes, buildings and PV (photovoltaic) systems up close. Ask solar owners questions about how their solar systems work and how they can also power electric cars. Learn why people in your community made the choice to go solar, practical tips and about the prerequisites of energy-efficient buildings. Connect with other people who support solar energy. Attend the 26th Annual ASES National Solar Tour this weekend, October 2-3, and learn how you can save thousands on your energy bills.

From Alaska to Hawaii, Maine to Florida, and everywhere in between, visit some of the 1,500+ Solar Sites and 125+ Local Solar Tours across the country, in your state, and near you! This year’s National Solar Tour is looking to engage over 20,000 attendees with hosts of Solar Sites and Local Solar Tours. The Tour has representation in 49 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia and has a special presence in rural areas and low and middle income (LMI) communities. Stop by the Solar Sites and Local Solar Tours on this year’s National Solar Tour to learn how you can be a part of the clean energy solution. RSVP to attend the National Solar Tour at nationalsolartour.org/RSVP.

The National Solar Tour is open to the public, family friendly and most events are free. Whether you are a solar owner, completely new to solar, or somewhere in between – this event is for you. Check out the National Solar Tour map and visit one or several Local Solar Tours and Solar Sites near you and online around the country.

The 2021 National Solar Tour is still accepting Solar Sites for virtual or in person tours through the end of the year. Spread the word to existing solar projects to boost your business, community or state into becoming one of the frontrunners for going solar. Sign up today to host a Solar Site. For questions about the National Solar Tour, contact solartour@ases.org.

More about ASES.

Courtesy of American Solar Energy Society

Advertisement