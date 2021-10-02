Tesla Superchargers Have Entered Africa, Starting in Morocco

In May 2020, I chatted with a friend in the Tesla community who lives in Morocco. He had a special request for Elon Musk: “Morocco needs Tesla Supercharging stations.” Khalil Amar, who was a huge source of help to Tesla owners in Tunisia who set up charging stations in hotels, had been consistently asking Elon Musk and Tesla to bring Superchargers to Morocco. Amar had asked, “Will there be a deployment of Superchargers and service centers in Morocco?”

Today, we have an answer thanks to a tweet by Amine EIF on Twitter. Amine shared two screenshots of Tesla Supercharging stations in Morocco. One is in Casablanca and the other is in Tangier.

In 2019, Twitter user Nafnlaus predicted that Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia would be among the first — if not the first — countries in Africa for Tesla. This is due to per-capita income and tourism overflow from Europe. He/she nailed it.

I'm betting that Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia will be among the first, if not *the* first, countries in Africa for Tesla. Reasonable per-capita income, and tourism overflow from Europe. South Africa is obviously another big candidate, for obvious reasons. — Nafnlaus (@enn_nafnlaus) October 10, 2019

So, which one is next? Tunisia or Algeria?

Featured image courtesy of Tesla

