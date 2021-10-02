Another Tesla Record: 100 Fast Charging Superchargers In A Single City

Tesla is reportedly the only company that has achieved building 100 fast-charging stations in one single city. Tesla China announced through its social media that Tesla’s 100th Supercharger station and 1,000th Supercharger stall in Shanghai was officially in service. The video below from “JayInShanghai” notes that the 100th Supercharger Station is located in hot new Rafael Sky City.

Today is an historic moment for Tesla!

Tesla is the world’s first automaker to build 100 fast charging stations in one city. “Accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” 100th Tesla Supercharger Station and 1000 Stalls in Shanghai. Full post coming soon $TSLA pic.twitter.com/yrQ5Y9ZIib — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) September 29, 2021

On YouTube, he gave a bit of historical background about Tesla China Superchargers:

“In April 2014, Mainland China’s first Tesla Supercharger station was completed in Jinqiao, Shanghai. Over a seven-year period, Tesla has deployed 7,000 overcharged piles in Chinese mainland, bringing the total number of Supercharger stations to more than 900. “With the completion and commissioning of Tesla’s Shanghai Supercharger Factory plant, Tesla’s infrastructure in China will be improved in the future, and more owners will enjoy hassle-free charging services. Tesla has built a full-scene charging network for ‘work, leisure, home and travel’ in Shanghai. “Tesla China Charging Team announced in October Tesla will open another 10 Supercharger Stations in Shanghai at the same time. Stay tuned for more updates coming from China. “Big thanks to Elle from Tesla China Marketing Team for the invitation. This was my first Tesla event and I have a feeling that this won’t be the last.”

