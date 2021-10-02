Connect with us

Another Tesla Record: 100 Fast Charging Superchargers In A Single City

Tesla is reportedly the only company that has achieved building 100 fast-charging stations in one single city. Tesla China announced through its social media that Tesla’s 100th Supercharger station and 1,000th Supercharger stall in Shanghai was officially in service. The video below from “JayInShanghai” notes that the 100th Supercharger Station is located in hot new Rafael Sky City.

On YouTube, he gave a bit of historical background about Tesla China Superchargers:

“In April 2014, Mainland China’s first Tesla Supercharger station was completed in Jinqiao, Shanghai. Over a seven-year period, Tesla has deployed 7,000 overcharged piles in Chinese mainland, bringing the total number of Supercharger stations to more than 900.

“With the completion and commissioning of Tesla’s Shanghai Supercharger Factory plant, Tesla’s infrastructure in China will be improved in the future, and more owners will enjoy hassle-free charging services. Tesla has built a full-scene charging network for ‘work, leisure, home and travel’ in Shanghai.

“Tesla China Charging Team announced in October Tesla will open another 10 Supercharger Stations in Shanghai at the same time. Stay tuned for more updates coming from China.

“Big thanks to Elle from Tesla China Marketing Team for the invitation. This was my first Tesla event and I have a feeling that this won’t be the last.”

 
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

