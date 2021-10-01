Tesla Austin Gallery & Service Center Opens — Biggest In USA

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently liked a tweet by the Austin Tesla Club. That tweet was the first in a three-part thread that revealed some interesting news. One of the key issues in Texas is that state law prevents Tesla owners from taking delivery of their vehicles. They would have to either pick it up out of state or have it delivered by a third party. However, many Texans have said that this isn’t 100% true. I’ve had folks tell me that they pick up their cars from the service centers in various cities, and yesterday’s tweet thread by the Austin Tesla Club seems to confirm that Texas isn’t so anti-Tesla as many seem to think. This is welcome news. The tweet thread highlights a new large service center and gallery — reportedly the largest in the USA or Canada.

It’s so big because as Model Y from Gigafactory Texas are made, they will be prepped here for delivery! #tsla #doge pic.twitter.com/iLGEcm5caN — Austin Tesla Club (@AustinTeslaClub) September 30, 2021

Sharing one more picture of how LARGE this service center is. @elonmusk

5/5 📷 @gailalfa1 pic.twitter.com/p3JWTiX7Yv — Austin Tesla Club (@AustinTeslaClub) September 30, 2021

When I asked about this, the Austin Tesla Club said, “I do not have the intricate details, I can just confirm I was told that Model Y will be prepped for pick up at this new Service Center (reason why it is the largest one in North America).”

I am not familiar with the state law in Texas since I don’t live there, but if Texas is allowing Tesla customers to take deliveries of their vehicles in the state, this is great news — especially since dealerships nationwide are fighting against Tesla’s right to sell directly to its customers.

