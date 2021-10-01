How To Watch Battery Recycling Day Live: What Does The Future Hold?

Li-Cycle is going live with its inaugural Battery Recycling Day event this coming week, and you can participate. The event takes place on October 6, 2021, from 1 pm to 3 pm EST. You can watch via Zoom or YouTube live. The theme for this year is “What does the future hold?” It will feature Li-Cycle’s executive leadership team hosting fireside chats with industry stakeholders. The latter represents businesses and entities that operate within the battery recycling space. General Motors (GM), SES, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Traxys, Arrival, and Li-Metal will all have a presence.

You can also participate in the discussion. Speakers will cover the direct supply chain trends and the EV revolution all from the perspective of battery recycling. The topics include:

Recycling Batteries in the Transportation Sector.

Sustainable Raw Materials: Supply and demand of critical materials.

Next-Generation Batteries: Solid-state batteries and recyclability.

Environmental and Community Impact.

Li-Cycle noted that Battery Recycling Day will bring government representatives and major industry players together to talk about issues regarding the future and the role battery recycling will play in the EV revolution. Also, the United Nation’s goal of achieving zero-carbon emissions by 2050 will be discussed.

Click here to register.

Koch Strategic Platforms Invests $100M In Li-Cycle

In other recent news, Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP) invested $100 million in Li-Cycle through a purchase of a convertible note that will support the company’s growth opportunities in North America, Asia, and Europe. KSP is a subsidiary of Koch Investment Groups, which has several subsidiaries, some of which are exploring opportunities to accelerate Li-Cycle’s global growth strategies. One subsidiary mentioned with the news is Koch Engineered Solutions (KES).

“Lithium-ion battery recycling and recovery is critical for the electrification of transportation. Li-Cycle is a true leader in the space with proven innovative technology and a robust portfolio of customers and strategic partners,” David Park, president of Koch Strategic Platforms, said. “We’re confident in Li-Cycle’s cutting-edge technology and in the Company’s ability to deliver long-term value to its stakeholders throughout the battery supply chain.”

Advertisement