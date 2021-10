It’s Friday. Let’s have some fun. Caption these photos below and enjoy your weekend!

1. This is a private charging station with the Yallorn brown coal power station in the background. Yallorn is one of the most polluting power stations in Australia.

2. What do you think these magpies are saying to each other?

3. Why are there cobwebs over the petrol filler cap?

