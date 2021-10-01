Connect with us

20 units of the eCanter will be delivered to the Australia Post. Image courtesy of Daimler.

Cars

Christmas is Coming & Santa is Going Electric Down Under

Published

If the children are good this Christmas, their presents may be delivered by Australia Post’s large fleet of electric vehicles. Of course, if they are naughty, they will get a lump of coal. (The 16th century legend of Krampus was eerily prescient of our current crisis, don’t you think?)

Mitsubishi Fuso to deliver 20 eCanter trucks to Australia. Image courtesy of Daimler.

Australia Post already has 3000 electric vehicles and is set to purchase more — 20 Fuso eCanter trucks (with 7.5 tonne GVM) will start to arrive in October. The aim is to reduce emissions by 15% in the next 4 years. Of course, we are now anticipating the Morrison government to come out with statements like, “Electric trucks are ruining the working week” and “Australia Post drivers flock to Bunnings to purchase extension cords.” And the like.

Australia Post will deploy the eCanter starting October 2021. Image courtesy of Daimler.

Australia Post eCanter exterior. Image courtesy of Daimler.

The new eCanters are able to fully recharge in 1.5 hours using a quick-charging station.

Similar to the reactions of Brisbane bus drivers trialing new electric buses, I expect that Australia Post drivers will appreciate the instant torque and the quiet ride as they navigate the city streets with their loads of pressies. And the walkers and cyclists will appreciate the lack of NOx, CO2, and particulates in their lungs.

“The world’s first 100% electronic production truck ensures great efficiency, performance, zero emissions and virtually no noise,” Fuso writes. “And like all Fuso trucks, safety comes standard with AEBS, LDWS and pedestrian detection. Now you can get the job done without it costing the earth.”

Australia Post electric trike DXP 240.

At the other end of the spectrum, Australia Post is rolling out new three-wheeled electric delivery vehicles (eDVs) equipped to carry more than 100 small parcels and up to 1,200 letters (see picture at top). These are part of a national deployment of 1,961 eDVs. The model being deployed is the DXP 240 built by Swiss company Kyburz.

So, no coal for Australia Post as we head for a record-breaking Christmas delivery period.

Image courtesy of David Waterworth

 
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

