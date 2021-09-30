Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0 license)

Cars

Huge EV Tax Credits, Solar Power Subsidies, & Billions For EV Charging May Be Dead — Because Of Kyrsten Sinema

Published

Within the electric vehicle world in recent months, there’s been all kinds of debate and handwringing about how the big EV tax credits or rebates that are included in expected Democratic legislation in Congress should be structured — how much should union-built EVs versus American-built EVs versus just simply built EVs get in subsidies? There’s also been excitement about billions of dollars for EV charging ($7.5 billion in the infrastructure bill that’s been lingering for several months). Furthermore, there’s support for solar power and other clean energy technologies in the infrastructure and reconciliation bills that we’ve been patiently (and impatiently) waiting for the US Congress to pass. There’s one problem, though: all of this legislation might die. Also, as crazy as it is, it might all die because of one senator who was actually once a member of the Green Party but is now seemingly not even a Democrat on this stuff.

First of all, I already wrote about the problem of Joe Manchin. Indeed, he’s a coal man and a total corporate servant who won’t fight for the American people, and certainly not for the relatively poor people of West Virginia. While he’s still clearly a problem, he has a long history of coming around at the last minute, and other Democratic politicians in the US Congress have argued that he’d come through again when needed … if only someone could get Senator Kyrsten Sinema on board. The problem is: no one seems to know how to get her on board, and there’s suspicion that, at the end of the day, she has no desire to get on board. There’s concern (quickly turning into rage) that she has gone 100% to the dark side and simply will not vote for legislation to strongly expand climate solutions and a better social safety net in the US.

Oddly, Sinema grew up extremely poor, homeless at times, and as already noted, was once a member of the Green Party in Arizona. The bisexual atheist, however, has flipped so far from those roots that she might be a good candidate for the US women’s gymnastics team. There are a couple of possibilities of what happened. She might have sat in the Arizona sun for far too long and fried her brain, or she might have just discovered it’s comfy quickly becoming a millionaire and taking money from billionaires and large corporations to do nothing. The latter is the more likely scenario, and Will Bunch of The Philadelphia Inquirer has written an absolutely scathing and brilliant piece on what he thinks has happened. The title of his frustrated examination of Kyrsten Cinema and US politics as a whole is “The trainwreck of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the cost of not getting money out of politics.” The subtitle is: “An Arizona Democrat’s unfathomable opposition to progress is a win for her hedge-fund, Big Pharma donors, and a huge loss for democracy.”

Sinema has been raising a lot of money from large pharmaceutical companies and certain billionaires in that arena, and now the payback seems clear: block Congress from doing anything.

Sinema’s opaque obstructionism has become the grapes of wrath for President Biden and their fellow Democrats seeking to invest $350 billion a year to continue child tax credits for the middle class, expand child care, fight climate change and offer free community college,” Bunch writes. “The plan is foundering largely because of vague but obstinate opposition from Sinema and her money-soaked doppelganger Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, when Democrats need all 50 of their senators onboard. Advocates believe the real problem is how Biden and his allies want to pay for this: Largely by raising taxes on Sinema’s filthy rich patrons such as Price and Gates.”

It’s wild to see that Sinema has the power to block essentially all of President Joe Biden’s/Democrats’ agenda, all serious Democratic legislation. It’s crazy that she can pander to corporations and the wealthiest among the wealthy while ignoring the challenges and needs of our climate, our working class and poor, and our democracy. But that’s where we are. On the cleantech front alone, we may never get the EV tax credits, EV rebates, EV charging infrastructure, and solar power subsidies that we’ve been hoping for all week, month, and year. That’ll hurt.

Featured photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0 license)

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Joe Manchin’s a Coal Man Covered in Red & Green — That’s the Situation

Why is Joe Manchin so intent on stopping Joe Biden's agenda, the agenda that Biden clearly got elected to deliver?

1 day ago

Climate Change

Progressive Caucus Presses for End to Fossil Fuel Subsidies

The letter, signed by CPC Chair, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), CPC Deputy Whip, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), and other CPC leaders comes after more than 50 Members of...

5 days ago
solar panels Cherokee NC solar panels Cherokee NC

Clean Power

Congress & Reconciliation: Why This New Clean Energy Program Matters

Congress and Reconciliation: Why This New Clean Energy Program Matters

6 days ago
Bill McKibben Climate Crisis, Climate Grief, Climate Action, US Climate Policy Bill McKibben Climate Crisis, Climate Grief, Climate Action, US Climate Policy

Clean Power

Bill McKibben On Climate Crisis, Climate Grief, Climate Action, & US Climate Policy — CleanTechnica Interview

In this episode of CleanTech Talk, renowned climate author and social movement leader Bill McKibben and I talk about the climate change crisis we’re...

7 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.