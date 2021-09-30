Horrific Accident Involving A Tesla; Driver’s Life Saved By The Vehicle

Twitter user Paul Taylor, @Quattro091275, shared photos yesterday of an accident he was in yesterday in his Tesla. He said that the car saved his life and that it is literally a life-saving vehicle. Looking at the photos, Paul is incredibly lucky to be alive. He also shared a video and said that he was battered and bruised. A lorry driver veered into his lane and he spun 360 degrees into another lorry while going 50 mph.

For those of us in the U.S., a lorry is an 18-wheel truck or a large truck of a similar size for transporting goods. I reached out to Paul and he told me that he had minor whiplash.

“Just minor whiplash for me, I was clipped by one lorry and spun round 360° into the path of oncoming traffic.

“I’m lucky to be alive, I was on my way to the gym at 5am.”

He told me that he will buy another Tesla because this one saved his life. He also shared some photos from the accident with me.

In 2019, there were just over 5,000 large trucks involved in fatal crashes, according to the National Safety Council (NSC). This was up 2% from 2018 and 43% from 2010. The NSC defined large trucks as any medium or heavy truck that isn’t a bus or motorhome. The gross vehicle weight of the trucks are over 10,000 pounds. Both commercial and noncommercial were included in the following data:

10% of all vehicles involved in fatal crashes

4% of all registered vehicles

7% of total vehicle miles traveled

James Law, who is a wreck operator and helps clean up accident scenes, pointed out that usually when a car is involved with two large trucks, it doesn’t fare well for the car’s occupants.

This is amazing! Usually car vs 2 lorry’s does not fair well for the car’s occupants! This is @Tesla win again. Glad you’re ok! — JamesWLaw (@JamesWLaw1) September 29, 2021

Regarding injuries, 118,000 large trucks were involved in crashes in 2019. This was a 5% increase from 2018. The NSC noted that since 2016, the number of trucks involved in fatal crashes has increased 16% and the involvement rate per 100 million large truck miles driven has increased by 11%.

The fact that a Tesla and its occupants survived a crash like this involving two trucks shows just how safe these cars truly are. Paul is very lucky to be alive.

Advertisement