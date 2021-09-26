Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Wineries & Breweries in Australia Offering Electrons from Sunshine

Now a larger winery is going 100% solar. Treasury wine estates, which produces the premium brands Penfolds, Wolf Blass, Pepperjack and Wynns has pledged to source its electricity needs from 100% solar by 2024. Barossa Valley wineries have already achieved 100% renewable energy by installing a 3MW solar system.  A 1.4MW system powers the Barossa Valley operations of the Yalumba Family.

Published

Made by sunshine, drunk in sunshine — some wineries are going greener in Australia.

At Hidden Creek Winery Cafe Vineyard near Stanthorpe, Queensland, they throw in a free charge for your Tesla (or any other electric vehicle) when you stop in, offering fresh electrons from their solar roof.

Now, a larger winery is also going 100% solar. Treasury Wine Estates, which produces the premium brands Penfolds, Wolf Blass, Pepperjack, and Wynns, has pledged to source its electricity needs from 100% solar by 2024. Barossa Valley wineries have already achieved 100% renewable energy by installing a 3MW solar system. A 1.4MW system powers the Barossa Valley operations of the Yalumba Family. Even more reason to relax as you tipple your favorite drop. 

Solar breweries are also in the news. Carlton & United Breweries subsidiary the Asahi Beverage Yatala on Queensland’s Gold Coast has installed a 3MW rooftop solar system. This qualifies as Australia’s biggest rooftop solar installation on a brewery. Queensland’s sunshine is powering the brewing of Great Northern, Victoria Bitter, and Carlton Draught.

“We’re committed to making the Yatala Brewery more sustainable and estimate the solar we generate will be enough to brew around 150 million stubbies or cans each year,” Yatala Brewery plant manager Tom Robinson said.

Carlton & United Breweries also has solar on its Abbotsford brewery in Melbourne. 

Now we need some electric trucks, vans, and utes to decarbonize the supply chain. 

Prime Minister Morrison might be tempted to have a go at the inner city sophisticates sipping their wine and touting their green credentials. But he better watch how much he criticizes solar power when down at the pub with the truckies, tradies, and sometimes “quiet Australians” sipping a beer after a hard day’s work. Solar powered beer: does it pass the “pub test?”

It’s a bewdy!

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Global Warming Is Rapidly Changing Our World — Part 1

When astronauts first went to space, it struck them that the atmosphere was this very thin crescent on the horizon (limb) of the Earth....

5 hours ago

Cars

Drive Electric Week Down Under

What a fantastic day of inquisitive participants! The hard work of Jon Day and the Australian Electric Vehicles Association certainly paid off with the...

13 hours ago
Tesla Model 3 driving picture quality Tesla Model 3 driving picture quality

Clean Transport

Tesla Pushes For Stricter CAFE Penalties In USA

Because Tesla only sells electric cars which come under the ZEV category, the company has excess regulatory credits and can effectively sell them at...

2 days ago
solar panels Cherokee NC solar panels Cherokee NC

Clean Power

Congress & Reconciliation: Why This New Clean Energy Program Matters

Congress and Reconciliation: Why This New Clean Energy Program Matters

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.